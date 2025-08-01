Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, loves these beauty buys & there's one that really shocked me
gwyneth paltrow no makeup© Instagram / @gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth's go-to products go beyond Goop - and even to the drugstore

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow’s perspective on beauty is one that we at HELLO! have an eye on - the 52-year-old has remained faithful to the natural approach, with clean girl makeup and skincare products letting her beauty shine through. 

Through her lifestyle brand Goop we have found out a lot over the years about her skincare, hair care and makeup loves, whether she’s on the red carpet or sharing snippets of her daily life on Instagram. 

I found myself taking a deep dive into her beauty favorites, from hair care to skin care and makeup, and the products she consistently raves about, but I wanted to take it beyond the Goop products her own company has developed and that she generally builds her routine around. 

And the shocker is that the prices range might go as high as $2,695, there's one that's just $7.99 - yes, really!

On her Goop podcast in July 2025, she answered the question: What's the most un-Goop thing about you? "I'm pretty goopy guys, like I mean i definitely still have one cocktail a week but I feel like that is Goopy. I think I'm  just Goopy through and through. I hate to say it."

gwyneth paltrow goop sweatshirt© @gwynethpaltrow
Gwyneth is an OG influencer

But I found at least one un-Goopy buy. The one that shocked me most is her "favorite" $7.99 Amazon caffeine-infused conditioner to deep condition and strengthen her hair. 

She also shares a love of a certain iconic gold skincare tool with stars like Jennifer Aniston, and has revealed she uses Epsom salts and natural essential oils in her morning bath. So yeah, pretty Goopy.

So if you're a clean beauty or Goop fan over 50, you'll really want to take notes on these hair care, skin care and makeup go-tos - and you can thank me later.

Gwyneth's beauty philosophy

Although she can be considered an OG influencer - her lifestyle brand Goop has been going strong since 2008 -  I was surprised to discover her love affair of beauty isn't a lifelong one. "I was not a person who ever had a skin-care routine as a teenager. My daughter [Apple Martin, 21] does, but I was very much a tomboy, so this whole skin-care thing has come to me later in life,” she once told Vogue

gwyneth paltrow eye cream.© @gwynethpaltrow
Clean beauty - Goop products and beyond - is at the core of Gwyneth's daily routine

She’s also the first to admit her challenges - like her self-described “lots of little fine lines and wrinkles” caused by her time in the sunshine. "I think my love of the sun is widely known, and I have lots of sun damage,” she told Harpers Bazaar on the eve of her 50th, as she introduced her own Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. "I think kind of nothing ages you quite like dark spots."

She has described herself as having dry skin, which means you can expect her faves to be deeply moisturizing and enriching, too, like hydrating serums or rich moisturizers that plump and nourish her face and body.

Gwyneth's beauty must-haves: makeup, hair and skincare

gwyneth paltrow wearing goop eye mask patches

Her skin care, from Goop to the drugstore

Gwyneth is one of the least gatekeeping stars out there - you can literally shop her whole morning beauty routine on Goop, from the 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum, $88 / £79 to the $60 Morning Skin Superpowder she adds to her water bottle before leaving the house.

While she’s Goop’s best ambassador, she also swears by some non-Goop beauty faves, including some drugstore buys.

For example, she told Vogue she uses Weleda Skin Food, and is also said to be a fan of another celebrity-loved French drugstore buy:  Embryollissé Lait-Crème Concentré. Yes, that enriching daily moisturizer which is HELLO! Editor approved, too.

She has also hyped Jillian Dempsey’s Gold sculpting bar, $195 / £188, the iconic 24K gold-plated vibrating beauty tool also loved by Jennifer Aniston.

And at a much higher price point, there's the LYMA Laser skincare tool, $2,695 / £1,999. "Once in a while, I’ll do a facial with red light for inflammation or something like that. We also sell the Lyma laser at Goop – it’s really good and gentle, so I’ll do that," she told Vogue.

gwyneth paltrow cardigan© @gwynethpaltrow

Her hair care secrets

“This is where I’m the least ‘clean beauty’ person on the planet,” the mother-of-two told Glamour of her hair care routine back  in 2020. “I go on Amazon and buy anything that says, like, ‘grow long hair.’”

Yes, that shocked me, too! I’m sure you’re wondering about her go-to "drugstore deep conditioner". It’s Marc Anthony Grow Long Deep Conditioner, $7.99 / £16, which she calls "her favorite". The affordable conditioner is enriched with Biotin, Vitamin E, Caffeine & Ginseng, and Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.5 star rating.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't rely also on her luxury faves. Goop Beauty Restore + Shine Hair Serum, $55, which shoppers call "so hydrating for dry or brittle hair" is also at the top of her list. 

"I really love it, and I copy G and do a little workout while it’s marinating," said another happy Goop fan.

gwyneth paltrow makeup and jewelry© Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Her clean-girl makeup

I wasn’t surprised to find luxury and clean beauty brands like Westman Atelier and RMS Beauty among Gwyneth’s favorites.

For a dewy skin-like base, Gwyneth and her makeup artist use products like  Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Foundation Stick, $68 and RMS Beauty “Un” Powder transluscent powder, $39.

The star is a fan of multitasking balms like Olio E Osso Lip and Cheek tinted balm and RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek for a rosy glow.  And try Ilia Balmy Gloss tinted lip oil for a Gwyneth-approved shine on your pout.

For the eyes, Kosas Soulgazer Lengthening Mascara + Lash Serum, $28, is clean beauty and Gwyneth approved.

And naturally, many of these makeup products are shoppable directly from Goop

gwyneth paltrow wearing pjs in a bathroom

Her nighttime necessities

If you want to copy Gwyneth you’ll want to gently exfoliate morning and night! In the PM before bed, use her Goop Beauty routine: Goop Beauty Sleep Milk serum (also available on Amazon US) followed by Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, and Goop Genes All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream.  

Then, the final-must have: a lip balm. The clean nourishing balm by Goopgenes is a must.

And I have to note that Gwyneth swears by an age-old bathtime hack for a soothing soak - adding Epsom salts and baking soda, along with essential oils, to her bath water.

"I've got a very good little routine going, and I feel very happy with how it's working," she told Glamour.


WATCH: Gwyneth whips up a protein-powered breakfast

