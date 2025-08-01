Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, loves these beauty buys & there's one that really shocked me

Gwyneth Paltrow’s perspective on beauty is one that we at HELLO! have an eye on - the 52-year-old has remained faithful to the natural approach, with clean girl makeup and skincare products letting her beauty shine through.

Through her lifestyle brand Goop we have found out a lot over the years about her skincare, hair care and makeup loves, whether she’s on the red carpet or sharing snippets of her daily life on Instagram.

I found myself taking a deep dive into her beauty favorites, from hair care to skin care and makeup, and the products she consistently raves about, but I wanted to take it beyond the Goop products her own company has developed and that she generally builds her routine around.

And the shocker is that the prices range might go as high as $2,695, there's one that's just $7.99 - yes, really!

On her Goop podcast in July 2025, she answered the question: What's the most un-Goop thing about you? "I'm pretty goopy guys, like I mean i definitely still have one cocktail a week but I feel like that is Goopy. I think I'm just Goopy through and through. I hate to say it."

© @gwynethpaltrow Gwyneth is an OG influencer

But I found at least one un-Goopy buy. The one that shocked me most is her "favorite" $7.99 Amazon caffeine-infused conditioner to deep condition and strengthen her hair.

She also shares a love of a certain iconic gold skincare tool with stars like Jennifer Aniston, and has revealed she uses Epsom salts and natural essential oils in her morning bath. So yeah, pretty Goopy.

So if you're a clean beauty or Goop fan over 50, you'll really want to take notes on these hair care, skin care and makeup go-tos - and you can thank me later.

Gwyneth's beauty philosophy

Although she can be considered an OG influencer - her lifestyle brand Goop has been going strong since 2008 - I was surprised to discover her love affair of beauty isn't a lifelong one. "I was not a person who ever had a skin-care routine as a teenager. My daughter [Apple Martin, 21] does, but I was very much a tomboy, so this whole skin-care thing has come to me later in life,” she once told Vogue.

© @gwynethpaltrow Clean beauty - Goop products and beyond - is at the core of Gwyneth's daily routine

She’s also the first to admit her challenges - like her self-described “lots of little fine lines and wrinkles” caused by her time in the sunshine. "I think my love of the sun is widely known, and I have lots of sun damage,” she told Harpers Bazaar on the eve of her 50th, as she introduced her own Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk. "I think kind of nothing ages you quite like dark spots."

She has described herself as having dry skin, which means you can expect her faves to be deeply moisturizing and enriching, too, like hydrating serums or rich moisturizers that plump and nourish her face and body.

Gwyneth's beauty must-haves: makeup, hair and skincare

© @gwynethpaltrow Her hair care secrets “This is where I’m the least ‘clean beauty’ person on the planet,” the mother-of-two told Glamour of her hair care routine back in 2020. “I go on Amazon and buy anything that says, like, ‘grow long hair.’” Yes, that shocked me, too! I’m sure you’re wondering about her go-to "drugstore deep conditioner". It’s Marc Anthony Grow Long Deep Conditioner, $7.99 / £16, which she calls "her favorite". The affordable conditioner is enriched with Biotin, Vitamin E, Caffeine & Ginseng, and Amazon shoppers have given it a 4.5 star rating. But that doesn't mean she doesn't rely also on her luxury faves. Goop Beauty Restore + Shine Hair Serum, $55, which shoppers call "so hydrating for dry or brittle hair" is also at the top of her list. "I really love it, and I copy G and do a little workout while it’s marinating," said another happy Goop fan.

