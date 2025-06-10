Princess Kate is a beautiful bombshell with tumbling mermaid waves

The Princess of Wales was a vision on Tuesday as she visited V&A East Storehouse, a brand-new cultural destination in east London which highlights the importance of creative opportunity and celebrates the joy found in creative expression.

Kate, 42, sported stunning mermaid waves which tumbled down her back as she stepped out in her best petrol blue Alexander McQueen suit.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Her designer two-piece set was styled with a slim-fit white top, waist-defining belt, and classic pumps. She last wore the lovely single-breasted jacket and matching cigarette pants in December 2023 when she stepped out at Evelina London Children's Hospital. On this outing, she accessorised with a fine knit blue jumper and her late mother-in-law's diamond and sapphire pendant.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Her brunette tresses were also styled in loose waves on this occasion, tumbling down her back as she walked. Wavy hair has long been a go-to hairstyle of the royal who broke royal tradition by wearing her lengths down on her royal wedding day in 2011 over the custom updo.



© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace A royal sailor dress The princess was last seen out when she accompanied Prince William to the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotstoun, Glasgow, on 22 May.

© Alamy Kate opted for an apt nautical look in the form of a navy Suzannah London coat dress with white piping down the front, around the neck and along the mock pockets. It was teamed rather fittingly with a navy and white hat by Philip Treacy – the 'OC 915' style from their SS22 collection worn previously to the 2022 Trooping the Colour parade.



© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Elevating her look, Kate sported one of her most intricate updos, which also highlighted the breathtaking diamond and sapphire drop earrings from the collection of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.



© Getty Kate sports the trendiest colour of the season The outing came after she, along with her husband, hosted a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in the place of the King. Kate looked fabulous, showing her ability to rock the colour of the season as she stepped out in a butter yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead.

© Getty The mid-length number with a wrapped waist was paired with another Philip Treacy hat (this time with a large floral adornment) and a pair of suede slingbacks. Her makeup look featured a rosy flush of blush and a cool-toned smokey eye.

