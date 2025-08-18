Why the founder of ghd launched new heat styling brand Cloud Nine that's 'kinder' to hair

You may not have heard of Susan Powls, but you will have heard of her products. At 79-years-old, she is best known as the visionary behind the most iconic hair tool of the 21st century – the ghd straightener.

In 2001, Susan co-founded ghd (which stands for ‘good hair day’) after stumbling upon an obscure ceramic styling iron from South Korea in her then-husband’s office, who was a well-connected hairstylist and salon manager.

Curious, she rewired the American plug to fit a UK socket and tested it for herself. What she discovered was revolutionary: two flat, heated plates that glided over the hair to produce a sleek, straight finish.

Susan was 54-years-old when she founded ghd

It was unlike anything Susan (or the British beauty industry) had seen. That unassuming tool would become the blueprint for the ghd straightener, which many of us have owned at one point or another in our lives.

After riding the wave of extraordinary success, Susan stepped down from ghd. Her next chapter began unfolding in 2009 when she co-created a new line of hair tools designed to strengthen and heal hair, not just style it.

Enter: Cloud Nine.

Cloud Nine products promise to style hair effectively without damaging it

Based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Cloud Nine is rocketing in success just like ghd. Its USP is that every tool is created with the belief that the kinder we are to our hair, the stronger it becomes.

“After stepping away from ghd, I could have quietly closed the chapter on my career,” Susan tells HELLO! “Instead, I launched Cloud Nine – a new generation of styling tools rooted in science, wellness and performance.

“I've never been one to shy away from a challenge. I’ve had to fight to make my voice heard in a male-dominated world, but it’s never too late to reclaim your success. I knew my work wasn’t done yet.”

Before 2000, the straightener market was estimated at less than £15 million. But the invention of the ceramic technology first brought to the masses by Susan was the launchpad for the huge growth, with the market revenue now expected to surpass £600 million in 2025.

Cloud Nine has been a roaring success since its launch, with hoards of famous customers such as Frankie Bridge, Maya Jama and Lorraine Kelly.

Susan’s lightbulb moment for the brand came after years of asking herself: “How do we develop a hair tool that’s effective, but also ensures healthy, strong hair?”

“ghd had shifted its manufacturing to China, so we reunited with our original collaborators in South Korea,” Susan recalls.

“I helped develop a line of innovative straighteners addressing the crucial aspect of heat styling that we’d never managed to answer during my final years there: can one heat be right for every hair type?

“As a woman, it’s so important to be bold, trust your instincts and take the initiative… because you can build something truly extraordinary.”

And so, Cloud Nine, with its signature adjustable temperature designed to be modifiable to all hair types, was born.

Over the last 16 years, the brand has produced straighteners with 11 heat settings, as well as pressure-reducing Revive Mode that minimises friction and and breakage, all tailorable to your hair type and needs. There’s also hair dryers, curlers and hot brushes.

Susan’s favourite Cloud Nine tool is The Wide Iron. “I’ve always had very thick, curly hair,” she says. “And it works so beautifully to give that effortless, glossy shine.”

“No woman should have to sacrifice her hair’s long-term health for a straight, sleek style when she wants it,” Susan adds.

“Cloud Nine addresses a challenge that has long been overlooked in the heat styling world: how to achieve professional results without compromising the condition of the hair itself.

Among global giants in the hair tool market, Susan is proud that Cloud Nine “remains firmly a family business”.

She created it in collaboration with her sons Martin, 58, and Gavin, 56, who remain as directors today.

“As Honorary Chair of Cloud Nine, I now feel privileged to watch my children and grandchildren. Not only are they continuing my legacy of Cloud Nine professionally, but I absolutely love watching them grow as people,” Susan says.

“Cloud Nine is a pioneer in the same way that ghd was when we launched it. Our focus on hair health and helping women find their correct styling temperature is unique and long overdue."

Susan is proud that Cloud Nine “remains largely a family business”

What do Cloud Nine customers love about the brand?

Haircare has evolved dramatically since heated styling tools first made waves in the Noughties. With a better understanding of the effects of heat on hair, Cloud Nine customers are full of praise for the brand's focus on smarter, damage-conscious styling.

