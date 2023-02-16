Frankie Bridge swears by the top-rated Cloud Nine hair straighteners - and the reviews are glowing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From her iconic pixie cut to her longer locks, Frankie Bridge has always had glossy, perfectly styled hair to be envious of - and the star has now revealed the tool she swears by.

Frankie revealed to her Instagram followers as part of her #FrankiesFaves that she uses the Cloud Nine Original Iron Hair Straighteners - and the Loose Women star's exact pair are available to shop on Amazon.

Cloud Nine Original Iron Hair Straighteners Set, £159, Amazon

The best-selling hair straighteners are a popular choice amongst stylists - and the Original Iron features floating ceramic plates that are designed to prevent friction and minimise damage. The plates are infused with mineral sericite, which works to heal the hair cuticles, locking in the moisture and adding shine.

Wondering how Frankie uses the straighteners to achieve her voluminous loose waves? The former The Saturdays singer revealed in an Instagram video that she uses her straighteners to curl her hair by separating each section, clamping and twisting the hair away from her face, before loosening the waves with her fingers.

Frankie has nailed the effortless loose waves style

The mother-of-two also shared that she begins her haircare routine by applying the Olaplex No.9 Protective Hair Serum, and sprays the Ouai's Texturising Hairspray after styling to hold in the curls.

The Cloud Nine styler has received impressive reviews from shoppers, racking up over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. One satisfied customer wrote: "Amazing straighteners. Best ones around, smoothly goes through hair, temperature adjustable so can lower the temperature if hair is damaged or thinner to save on damage."

Another added: "My hair is so so smooth and shiny. These really leave my hair looking & feeling great. So many compliments."

We're adding the Cloud Nine styler straight to our basket!

NOW SHOP

8 best hair straighteners with top reviews

6 best heated rollers to get glam in 2023

Frankie Bridge has found the most figure-flattering striped midi dress - and it's on sale

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.