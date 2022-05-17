Julianne Moore dazzles in a form fitting gown for star-studded event Her look was as glamorous as the event itself

Julianne Moore is no stranger to fabulous red carpets, and her fans are just as used to being dazzled by her impossibly chic looks time after time.

Now the actress has struck gold yet again, looking stunning as ever as she attends one of the most glamorous and prestigious events of the year.

Julianne graced the star-studded red carpet at 2022's Cannes Film Festival, embodying old-Hollywood flair in a black Bottega Veneta gown.

She was dressed by celebrity stylist Kate Young, who also dresses the likes of Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller, and Margot Robbie.

The voluminous silk gown featured a plunging neckline, fitted bodice and a pleated skirt, which perfectly accentuated her curves.

She accessorized the look with a blindingly shiny diamond necklace featuring a massive emerald in its center with an old-world vibe to it, and of course, her signature red hair perfectly brushed away from her face.

Julianne looks straight out of old-Hollywood

During Cannes' Critics Week, Julianne took part in a viewing for Jesse Eisenberg's directorial debut for a comedy drama titled When You Finish Saving the World, in which she plays the leading role of Evelyn.

The film follows her and her son, Ziggy, played by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, as they seek out replacements for each other, and "Evelyn desperately tries to parent an unassuming teenager at her shelter, while Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant young woman at school."

A stunning close-up of the look

Julianne has several more projects in production ahead of her, taking on the role of both actress as well as producer.

She will next star in and produce a drama titled Sharper about a con artist out for Manhattan's billionaires, as well as take on leading roles in Mothertrucker, which follows the friendship between an influencer and an ice road trucker, and May December, which also stars Natalie Portman.

