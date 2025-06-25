Drew Barrymore reveals what she really looks like in makeup-free photo

Drew Barrymore is embracing the "B-side" of life after turning 50 in February and showed fans what she really looks like with a makeup-free selfie.

The actress and talk show host sparked a big reaction from her followers when she showcased her bare skin on Instagram.

Good genes

In the photo, Drew is beaming at the camera, letting her natural beauty shine and unabashedly revealing the signs of aging on her face and the subtle strands of gray in her hair.

Embracing her age, Drew penned: "50 = The B-Side of life — where the real magic starts to spin!"

© Instagram Fans loved Drew's makeup-free appearance

Her followers were quick to compliment her on her "good genes", with one responding: "I hope I age this gracefully."

A second said: "That's a pretty darn good 50. You've got some good genes." A third added: "You are the most beautiful woman in the world, I love and admire you."

In April, Drew opened up on her show about what it means to age gracefully and why she's more focused on self-care than chasing perfection.

© Instagram Drew said she wants to age gracefully

Drew spoke candidly to the audience of The Drew Barrymore Show about her approach to beauty and how she stays comfortable in her own skin.

"I haven't done anything, and I want to try and stay that way," she said. "But I also am like, do whatever works for you.

"I know this woman who went through so much stuff in her life, and she just did something and it made her feel so good about herself, and it, like, changed her whole perspective."

© Getty Images Drew has had no cosmetic procedures

That's not to say she hasn't made changes when necessary. Drew underwent breast reduction surgery in 1992 when she was just 17, a decision she made for her health and comfort.

"I really love my body and the way it is right now. There's something very awkward about women and their breasts because men look at them so much," she told the New York Daily News in 1998.

"When they're huge, you become very self-conscious. Your back hurts. You find that whatever you wear, you look heavy in. It's uncomfortable."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Drew had a breast reduction in 1992

The mother of two later revealed to People that she had not had further plastic surgery since, as she had a "highly addictive personality," and feared she wouldn't be able to stop.

''I haven't done anything, and I'm going to maintain that as long as possible," she told the publication in 2023. "I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don't see myself resorting to it."

"I worry I'd continue to chase it, get this and that done," she continued. "That scares me, just because of my own approach to things. So, I'm waiting on making any alterations."

© Getty Images Drew wants to set an example for her kids

"And, I look forward to seeing what I look like as a leather bag in the future!"

Drew added that she wanted to set a good example for her kids, daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 11, and teach them that aging wasn't something to be afraid of.

"It means you're alive, you're living, and that's a really good thing. Embracing aging is such positive, healthy messaging," she said.