'80s Dallas star looks incredible in age-defying photo with daughter

Linda Gray became synonymous with her voluminous shoulder-length curls, sharp power suits, and mauve-stained lips – the iconography that defined her Dallas era in the '80s. Decades later, she remains just as radiant.

The 84-year-old took to Instagram this week to usher in her daughter Kehly Sloane's birthday with a stunning photograph. The selfie captured Linda dressed in a cozy white zip-up hoodie and thick-framed black glasses while posing next to her lookalike daughter. Linda's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into a chin-grazing bob with full bangs while her makeup was left natural courtesy of a pinch of blush and a nude stained lip.

© Instagram Linda and her daughter pose for a selfie

Meanwhile, Kehly looked equally stunning in a simple black top, with her hair color perfectly coordinated to match her mom's. Linda captioned the sweet tribute: Celebrating my beautiful daughter's birthday! Thank you for the makeup @patrickseanf."

Linda portrayed Sue Ewing in the hit show – a role that earned her nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy Award.

© Getty Images Linda Gray in Dallas, 1980

Linda’s glowing confidence is unmistakable in the photo — a quality she spoke about in a 2023 interview with HELLO!.

Linda's confidence in her eighties

When asked about what gives her confidence as a woman, the star admitted she doesn't "think of age". "It may sound trite and I don't care," she shared.

"You get to a point where you don't care that they talk about how old you are so my whole thing is to live life to the fullest. I have so many friends who have died and family members have died, and my son died of cancer and my sister, and they had a beautiful life.

© Getty Images Linda revealed the secret to her confidence

"You're alive today, this day. Make it the best you can."

She continued: "I recently joined a hiking club, and I'm meeting interesting people. I still get excited about life. I'm going to Spain in May and I'm going to walk the Camino de Santiago. Do something that you're afraid to do; this is scary for me. I'm going to walk 12 miles a day, and people are going, 'Oh my God, you're too old to do that. What if you fall?' I don't want to talk to those people. I want to talk to positive people who are cheerleaders."

Career aspirations

Despite being now in her eighties, Linda has no plans on slowing down. "I would like to produce something," she said. "There's so much that women have to say, we have zest for life, we don't want to be thrown away as if we don't matter."

© Getty Images Linda has career hopes for the future

She added: "I also think that although women are happier, they're not totally happy and there's a missing link here somewhere, and maybe I can find it. I don't know that I can find the answer, but for as long as I've been on the planet and I've seen the changes, I also feel and know that there's another layer that needs to be explored, with love and integrity and authenticity.

"We don't want to be forgotten at all."