Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox stun in waterside photo

Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Courteney Cox, 61, have been best friends for 31 years and just shared a sweet photo together to Instagram.

The two actresses met on the set of Friends in 1994 and remained close ever since. They reunited yesterday for a rare selfie and an unsurprising joke. Posted to each other's Instagram, the BFFs posed with soft smiles in front of water with the caption: "We look so cute next to each other…so do they," which included a winking emoji.

The next photo in the carousel were products from Jennifer's haircare line, LolaVie, and body wash from Courteney's Homecourt home-care line.

© Instagram @jenniferaniston Jennifer and Courteney pose for a selfie

Fans immediately chimed in with their love of the two. One wrote: "Love you both," while another added: "Love this friendship. Just what we all want to see."

Fellow actress Michelle Monaghan commented: "This duo," with heart emojis.

In the selfie, Jennifer posed in a black, ruffled tank top, a gold heart pendant necklace and a diamond-encrusted silver pendant, while Courteney smiled in a dark brown button-up shirt and gold hooped earrings.

© Instagram @jenniferaniston Jennifer and Courteney's beauty products look good next to each other

The besties have been huge supporters of each other ever since Friends aired three decades ago. Jennifer launched LolaVie in 2021 with a Glossing Detangler. Since then, the haircare line has grown to include dozens of other hair products and is sold at Ulta Beauty stores.

A year later, Courteney followed in her friend's footsteps when she launched Homecourt, which is made up of beauty products for the home.

"I'm so into design and it's something that you would leave on your counter," Courteney told PEOPLE about how she created the Homecourt bottles. "If you're going to have dish soap and you're going to have a hand soap, you don't want to hide it. You have to have it out because it's got to be convenient. And these are so pretty. I'm really happy about it."

© Instagram The pair have remained best friends for decades

This Instagram post is more than just two friends reuniting, it is two business owners showing their support for each other's products.

Jennifer and Courteney's relationship is far more than professional. Jennifer is the godmother of Courteney's daughter Coco, 21, and shared how impactful their friendship is at Courteney's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney," Jennifer said, adding that her former co-star is a "really good human, an extraordinary friend." She continued: "She was immediately inclusive – warm, loving, interested in everything about you. I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Courteney and Jennifer remain close with their other Friends cast members. In July, Courteney celebrated Lisa Kudrow's 62nd birthday on Instagram, writing: "I have looked up to this person since the day I met her. She's bold, she's smart, she's articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper. There's never a time that I don't feel better for having seen her. Happy birthday my Loot! I love you."

© Instagram Jennifer and Courteney are fashion icons as well as BFFs

While Jennifer and Courteney haven't been on screen together in a few years, the two remain closer than ever.