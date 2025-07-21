Victoria Beckham's 'uncomfortable' reason why she refuses to smile in public

We can count on two hands the number of times we've seen Victoria Beckham smiling. While the former Spice Girl is loyal to her Posh Spice pout and presents an aura of seriousness in public, she's actually incredibly funny behind the scenes and always cracking jokes.
But why does Victoria never smile? The 51-year-old star has previously made light of the fact she refuses to flash her pearly whites, donning a T-shirt bearing the slogan, 'Fashion Stole My Smile'.
She memorably joked about her lack of flexing her face muscles, telling
VOGUE in a quick-fire interview that it’s all part of her image, darling.
"I’m smiling on the inside, I feel that I have a responsibility to the fashion community," she said
Deep-rooted insecurity
It turns out that Victoria’s refusal to smile is a lot more deeply rooted than that. At its heart is the mother of Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn's struggle with her body image when she was first propelled into the spotlight as one-fifth of the Spice Girls.
Reflecting on feeling self-conscious about her looks in the early days of her career, Victoria told The Telegraph last year: "I probably did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable."
She also added that her famously strict diet – which involves eating the same grilled fish and steamed vegetables dish daily – also stems from how she felt during her Posh Spice days.
"It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate", she said, cutting out meat and wheat in a bid to improve the way she looks in photos.
Fashion comes first
The reason for Victoria never smiling is also in part due to her carefully curated image."I want to be honest. In the past, I’ve probably hidden behind my armor," Victoria previously told Glamour.
"The not smiling publicly, for instance. There’s less of that now," she added, explaining that her confidence is growing with age.
HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe – who also happens to be our resident number one Beckham fan – explains why the star refusing to ditch her trademark Posh Spice pout has made her nothing short of "iconic".
"She's been loyal to not smiling for the entire duration of her time in the public eye. Keeping that level of seriousness takes quite the effort," Laura says, adding that it’s a calculated business move, too.
She explains: "Victoria entered the world of high fashion around a decade ago and fashion circles, particularly high-end ones, are known to be much more serious than the world of music.
"VB not smiling is a nod to her stylish place in the fashion world and is the reason she comically (but truthfully) uttered the iconic words: 'Fashion stole my smile'."
