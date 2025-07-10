Beverly D'Angelo, 73, is unrecognizable in photos on a recent shopping trip

The iconic '80s actress, Beverly D'Angelo, looked unrecognizable while running errands in Los Angeles. The 73-year-old wore her hair long and bouncy as she stepped out of HomeGoods.

Beverly remained casual in jeans and a striped shirt with white sandals and a black tote, carrying a soda and snacks after her shopping trip. The National Lampoon's Vacation star most recently starred in the 2025 film No Address alongside William Baldwin.

But outside of her 50-year-long career, Beverly enjoys living like the rest of us, running errands and enjoying a snack on the go.

Beverly's romances

In 1981, the year after Beverly's acclaimed film Coal Miner's Daughter came out, she married the Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas.

Beverly met Lorenzo while he was a student at the University of Southern California.

"[While at a party in Saint Tropez France, Lorenzo's cousin] told me, 'My cousin Lorenzo is in Los Angeles at USC as an economics student, you should find him,'" Beverly told PEOPLE. "I lost the phone number. I didn't look him up."

But fate intervened when she was back in L.A. "and this gorgeous man walked in" to a party she was at. The rest was history and the two started dating before their wedding.

Lorenzo even made an appearance on screen in 1983's National Lampoon's Vacation. While Lorenzo was an Italian duke, Beverly didn't care about the title.

"I certainly was not somebody who went around saying, 'I'm a duchess.' It was irrelevant to me," Beverly said. The two had an open relationship before those were in fashion. Beverly explained that they would go off and have their own fun, "but if there were any crises or anything, we'd come back together."

In 1996, while on a flight to New York City, Beverly met the The Godfather actor Al Pacino and they immediately hit it off.

She remembered telling him about her open relationship with Lorenzo, hoping Al would think "it was great" that she was married because he wouldn't have any "responsibility."

But, according to Beverly, Al thought that was "crazy."

Beverly ended things with Lorenzo for Al, who she dated for five years. In 2001, when Beverly was 49-years-old, she and Al welcomed twins, Olivia and Anton.

In a recent Instagram post celebrating Al's birthday, Beverly wrote: "We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued steadily on our journey as co parents - and came to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a 'traditional' relationship would have allowed (for us at least)."

The two actors are still friends, with Beverly telling PEOPLE: "The greatest gift that Al ever gave me was to make me a mother."