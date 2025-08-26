What has Donatella Versace done to achieve her 'youthful' facial transformation at 70?

From her outfits, to her brand, to her beauty choices, Donatella Versace has always been a 'more is more' kind of person – she was responsible for Taylor Swift's OTT Eras Tour sparkles, after all – so it came as a surprise to the designer's followers when she posted a new photo to Instagram, debuting a new, lowkey look.

Fashion-wise, the 70-year-old displayed her usual choice of high-octane glamour in a dazzling dress, but when it came to her beauty choices, Donatella looked far more natural, eschewing her usual heavy eye makeup for a laid-back makeup look – but is her new appearance down to more than different makeup? We asked aesthetics experts for their take.

© Instagram Donatella Versace debuted a new look on Instagram, leading fans to wonder what work the designer has has done for a fresh visage

Donatella Versace's new look

"Donatella's appearance is noticeably softer and more refined," says plastic surgeon Dr. Jesús Olivas Menayo. "Her lips appear smaller and less filled, her skin looks tighter and fresher, and her makeup is more natural than we're used to seeing. Overall, her face looks more balanced and rejuvenated."

The surgeon says the designer's jawline is the biggest difference, explaining: "Her jawline in particular seems more defined, which gives her whole face a lifted quality. This could, of course, be the result of a surgical facelift, but it could also be achieved with advanced non-surgical treatments such as QuantumRF or Morpheus8 Burst, both of which use radiofrequency energy to lift, contour and tighten the skin."

Fellow aesthetics expert Anastasia Koles agrees that Donatella's jawline has been altered, adding: "Her jawline appears more defined, which could be the result of dermal filler to enhance structure or skin-tightening treatments such as RF microneedling, both of which are commonly used to create a sharper, more contoured appearance."

© FilmMagic Aesthetics experts suspect that Donatella has changed her approach to surgery

That said, Anastasia, who is the founder of ALTA Medispa, adds it could be down to Donatella's age. "Natural ageing itself can also play a role, as changes in skin and tissue over time can make lips and facial features look different.

"When it comes to Donatella, it’s impossible to say with certainty what procedures she may or may not have had without assessing her in person. "

Donatella Versace's lips: before and after

Donatella has always been known for her glamorous, glossy pout – which looks notably smaller in the new photo.

© Getty Images Donatella Versace was known for her full, plump lips

"It's very possible she has dissolved some of her previous filler – especially in the lips, as they now look smaller and more in proportion to the rest of her features," says Dr. Jesús Olivas Menayo.

"We're seeing this more and more – women are moving away from the 'overfilled' look and choosing a more natural, refined aesthetic."

Anastasia adds: "Donatella's lips do appear smaller compared to before, which can happen for a few reasons. In the past, she seems to have had permanent fillers, likely silicone, in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers layered on top. If the HA filler has been dissolved or has naturally broken down, that could explain the reduction in volume.

© Instagram Donatella Versace's transformation continues as she puts youthful appearance on display

"The initial widening of her lips may also have been due to silicone combined with the effects of a high-tension facelift, where the skin is pulled quite tightly to the sides of the face."

Different procedures or not, Dr. Jesús concludes of the icon's new look: "Her softer makeup choices really complete the transformation – showing how a less 'done' approach can make the overall effect feel fresher and more youthful."