Ariana Grande clears up plastic surgery reports after 'Botox and Juvéderm' speech

Last week, Ariana Grande quickly made the rounds on the internet with her hilarious speech at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

During her Rising Star acceptance speech, the 31-year-old actress joked: "I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words 'rising star' again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvéderm."

This came not long after her press tour for Wicked, when she mentioned in a separate interview that she had been clean from fillers for years at this point.

She cleared that up with her following appearance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (which ultimately went to Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Perez).

Ariana clarified to Entertainment Tonight that she was simply kidding, embarrassingly responding: "Oh my gosh, my joke…my bit!"

"I'm still clean, I'm still clean," she stated. "But when I start going again, I'll let you know. I mean it. I really want to be transparent as a beauty founder, as the founder of R.E.M. Beauty — I think it's important to have transparency."

Ariana definitively shut down reports of returning to plastic surgery

The Wicked star explained that while she was all for fillers and those interested in getting them, she wasn't indulging at the time. "I love it, I support it. But I am still four years clean."

The "Supernatural" singer has spoken at length about the intense scrutiny and beauty double standards she has had to deal with from a young age, having first entered the entertainment industry as a teenager on Broadway and then on TV with Victorious.

In September 2023, she shared some of her Beauty Secrets with Vogue and spoke about her own evolving relationship with beauty standards over the years. "Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have things to say about your appearance at a young age, it's really hard to know what's worth hearing or not."

She joked about thanking her "friends Botox and Juvéderm" during her Rising Star acceptance speech

"Over the years, I used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind with more and more hair and more thicker the eyeliner — that can be so beautiful at times and I still have love for it."

She continued: "I think as I get older, I don't love that being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self expression and accentuating what is here."

She joined the Wicked team in celebrating their win for Box Office Achievement at the Globes

Ariana also mentioned getting a "ton" of lip filler and Botox over the years, emotionally saying: "I stopped in 2018 because I felt too much. I just felt like hiding, you know? For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

"Ever since I stopped getting fillers and Botox, I know for me, it was just like, 'Oh, I just want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.' I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing."

"Being exposed to so many voices at a young age...it's really hard to know what's worth hearing or not."

She then quipped: "Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah! These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss when we're talking about beauty secrets. [expletive] it, let's lay it all out there."