Barbara Corcoran reveals she's had 3 face lifts as she dishes on all plastic surgery procedures

Kylie Jenner isn't the only one dishing it all on plastic surgery procedures.

Some days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder spilled the beans on the details of her breast augmentation, including the name of her doctor, Barbara Corcoran has joined in on the fun.

The Shark Tank star did not shy away from giving fans every last detail of all the procedures she has had done over the years — including not one, not two, but three facelifts!

© Instagram Barbara got candid about how she keeps up her appearance

This week, Barabra took to Instagram, and shared details of all of her surgeries in a cheeky way, first posting a photo of herself in a white suit, sitting on a couch with a view of New York City behind her, and suggested: "I woke up like this…"

Upon swiping, a similar photo appears with all of the different plastic surgery procedures and other beauty treatments scattered throughout, including that she has had three face lifts, a neck lift, and an eye lift.

Other cosmetic procedures included a lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, and ear filler four times a year.

© Getty The Shark Tank star in 2004

As for lasers and beauty treatments, she gets fractional 1550 laser once a year and fractional CO2 laser one a year as well — fractional lasers are a skin resurfacing treatment — clear and brilliant laser twice a year, plus at home haircut and color every six weeks, brow wax once a month, and last but certainly not least, professional teeth whitening.

"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," Barbara wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

© Getty With her Shark Tank co-stars

"Love your honesty and transparency!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love an honest woman! No wonder you're so successful," and: "Love the transparency Barbara!!" as well as: "I just love Barbara!! Keeping it real for us!!"

After Kylie revealed details of her boob job — 445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone — her doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, made a statement on Instagram. "I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated."

© Getty Images She married her husband Bill Higgins in 1988

He then maintained: "Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we've never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements. This is more than policy — it's our culture," adding: "I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss. Every patient is unique. This isn't 'cookbook' surgery — it's thoughtful, personalized care."

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner — who also went viral last month for her own apparent recent face lift — commented back: "Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it's like and not be afraid… You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"