Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barbara Corcoran, 74, reveals she's had 3 face lifts as she dishes on all plastic surgery procedures
Subscribe
Barbara Corcoran, 74, reveals she's had 3 face lifts as she dishes on all plastic surgery procedures
Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank, 2024© Getty

Barbara Corcoran reveals she's had 3 face lifts as she dishes on all plastic surgery procedures

The Shark Tank star was inspired by Kylie Jenner's own recent plastic surgery revelation

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kylie Jenner isn't the only one dishing it all on plastic surgery procedures.

Some days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder spilled the beans on the details of her breast augmentation, including the name of her doctor, Barbara Corcoran has joined in on the fun.

The Shark Tank star did not shy away from giving fans every last detail of all the procedures she has had done over the years — including not one, not two, but three facelifts!

Photo shared on Instagram by Barbara Corcoran detailing all of her plastic surgery procedures and beauty treatments© Instagram
Barbara got candid about how she keeps up her appearance

This week, Barabra took to Instagram, and shared details of all of her surgeries in a cheeky way, first posting a photo of herself in a white suit, sitting on a couch with a view of New York City behind her, and suggested: "I woke up like this…"

Upon swiping, a similar photo appears with all of the different plastic surgery procedures and other beauty treatments scattered throughout, including that she has had three face lifts, a neck lift, and an eye lift.

Other cosmetic procedures included a lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, and ear filler four times a year.

Barbara Corcoran, the real estate queen of New York City at her office on Madison Ave, 2004© Getty
The Shark Tank star in 2004

As for lasers and beauty treatments, she gets fractional 1550 laser once a year and fractional CO2 laser one a year as well — fractional lasers are a skin resurfacing treatment — clear and brilliant laser twice a year, plus at home haircut and color every six weeks, brow wax once a month, and last but certainly not least, professional teeth whitening.

"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," Barbara wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guests at day 1 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
With her Shark Tank co-stars

"Love your honesty and transparency!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Love an honest woman! No wonder you're so successful," and: "Love the transparency Barbara!!" as well as: "I just love Barbara!! Keeping it real for us!!"

After Kylie revealed details of her boob job — 445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone — her doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, made a statement on Instagram. "I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated."

Bill Higgins and Barbara Corcoran attend the 141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky© Getty Images
She married her husband Bill Higgins in 1988

He then maintained: "Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we've never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements. This is more than policy — it's our culture," adding: "I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss. Every patient is unique. This isn't 'cookbook' surgery — it's thoughtful, personalized care."

Kylie's mom Kris Jenner — who also went viral last month for her own apparent recent face lift — commented back: "Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it's like and not be afraid… You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More