6 trending treatments that offer 'genuine results' according to aesthetic doctors

A year on since the Royalty Society of Medicine recognised tweakments and cosmetic surgery as a specialism, a lot of newness has entered the industry.

But one theme that has cropped up time and time again is 'less is more'. Gone are the days of overenhancements, as people are now edging towards results that elevate natural beauty, rather than suppress it.

It's a move that aesthetic doctors are welcoming, particularly in the age of bio-stimulation, regenerative injectables and laser therapy.

© Getty Images A more natural approach to cosmetic surgery is leading the way in 2025

But, with so much on offer when it comes to a cosmetic refresh, what trending products and services are actually worth it?

In the name of journalism, we’ve delved into the trending aesthetic treatments of 2025 to unveil the ones that actually deserve your hard-earned money.

Here’s the top six treatments you should consider, according to the experts…

1. ULTRAcel

ULTRAcel uses ultrasound, radiofrequency and microneedling technologies to rejuvenate the face

Ultrasound, radiofrequency and microneedling technologies all rolled into one do-it-all treatment, ULTRAcel stimulates the skin’s own regenerative processes.

The result is firmer skin, improved texture and subtle lifting effect, especially around the jawline, cheeks and brows. Not only that, but it refines pores, smooths fine lines and improves overall skin tone.

“It combines three clinically proven technologies – high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), radiofrequency (RF) and microneedling with RF,” explains Dr. Nyla, dermatology GP and founder of Dr. Nyla Medispa, who offers the treatment.

“I love ULTRAcel because it bridges the gap between preventative skincare and more invasive aesthetic procedures. It’s completely customisable, so we can target multiple layers of the skin in a single session.”

"I love ULTRAcel because it bridges the gap between preventative skincare and more invasive aesthetic procedures"

Ideal for patients who want long-term collagen stimulation and visible tightening without downtime, the results begin to appear within a few weeks, with optimum results visible around three months post-treatment as new collagen forms.

It is suitable for all skin types – “especially effective for patients noticing the early signs of skin laxity,” says Dr. Nyla – and generally very safe, but is not suitable for pregnant women, people with pacemakers or metal implants in the treatment area or people experiencing active skin infections or severe acne.

2. Thermage

Thermage tightens and smooths skin from the inside out

A single treatment with no needles or downtime, Thermage uses monopolar radiofrequency to heat the deeper dermal layers of the skin, stimulating the production of new collagen while simultaneously contracting existing collagen fibres.

Offered by Dr. Jonathan Dunne, plastic and reconstructive surgeon and co-founder of Montrose London, he notes that “we’re seeing a clear shift toward refined, non-surgical treatments that offer genuine results without disrupting daily life”.

“The technology is highly advanced, “ he explains. “But from the patient’s perspective, it’s a comfortable, clinically-managed experience with no significant after-effects. The results are subtle, yet transformative. You won’t look different, you’ll simply look better.

“As a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, I appreciate treatments that work in harmony with the skin’s own biology – and Thermage does just that. It doesn’t inflate, freeze or paralyse; instead, it strengthens.”

"Thermage doesn’t inflate, freeze or paralyse; instead, it strengthens"

It tightens and smooths skin from the inside out, with an immediate lift and continued improvement over two to six months as collagen production increases. It’s especially effective on the lower face, jawline, and eyes, as these are areas prone to thinning and sagging. Better yet, results often last over a year.

A safe option that’s suitable for anyone starting to notice skin laxity, Dr Dunne adds: “We also use it off the face, such as on the abdomen, arms, or knees, where skin can become crepey over time.”

3. Sunekos Injectables

Sunekos sits in the category of regenerative injectables

Sunekos is a cocktail of patented low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid mixed with six amino acids. It sits in the category of regenerative injectables, which are gaining traction in 2025 as they make the skin and body function more youthfully.

“Sunekos stands out from other treatments because it stimulates multiple different types of collagen,” says Dr. Sophie Shotter, who offers it at her Harley Street clinic. “Including types IV and VII which are anchoring proteins, helping the different skin layers to stay attached to one another.”

Dr. Shotter adds: “Sunekos really helps address crepiness and fragile skin, even in delicate areas like around the eye. The results are always going to be very natural, given that these are not volumising – they focus purely on skin health.

“I love it for the way it improves skin health, and of course healthy skin also looks so much better. People look radiant and their skin feels firmer and smoother. There is very minimal downtime and risk.”

"Sunekos stands out from other treatments because it stimulates multiple different types of collagen"

Ideal for those aged between 30 and 60 with mild to moderate skin laxity and fine lines. It delivers a hydration sheen within 48 hours, and by four weeks, the skin is firmer with reduced crepey texture. By week eight, you may start to see increased volume across your face.

That being said, it can’t be used by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, not those with active infection or herpes at site, or an uncontrolled autoimmune disease.

4. Morpheus 8

Morpheus 8 stimulates the body's natural ability to produce more collagen and elastin

You may have heard of Morpheus 8. Launched in 2020 and with hordes of A List fans, there were nearly two million procedures done last year, making it the number one treatment for skin tightening and fat contraction.

It is a fractional bipolar radio frequency combined with microneedling (the needle depth and energy output can be adjusted depending on the person) that stimulates the body's natural ability to produce more collagen and elastin.

The result is improved skin structure which, in turn, dismisses the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also be used to solidify fatty tissue, which is particularly useful for the chin area and jowls.

Morpheus 8 has a slow burn effect, with the best results seen six to nine months after a course of three treatments spaced four to six weeks apart. You can do a yearly course to help stimulate and 'bank' collagen.

Aesthetic doctors love it because it actually works, with the tightening and contouring results speaking for themselves.

As with most energy devices, women who are pregnant and breastfeeding aren’t suitable for Morpheus 8, nor are those with uncontrolled diabetes or skin cancer.

5. Nefertiti Neck Lift

Nefertiti Neck Lift uses tactically placed Botox to soften neck bands and create a more lifted appearance

You don’t have to go under the knife for a lower rhytidectomy (better known as a neck lift) anymore. Instead, treatments like Nefertiti, which uses Botox to relax muscles, can give you a similar effect without any of the downtime.

The Nefertiti Neck Lift sees botulinum toxin injected into the platysma muscle, which is a thin sheet of muscle that runs from the jawline down to the collarbone. By relaxing it, any downward pull on the lower face is rectified, which in turn helps sharpen the jawline, soften neck bands and create a more lifted appearance.

Inspired by the famously elegant profile of Queen Nefertiti (hence the name), dentist and advanced facial aesthetician Dr. Tara Francis, founder of Journey Clinic, offers the treatment because it’s quick and simple but “can make such a refined difference”.

"Nefertiti Neck Lift is one of those ‘finishing touch’ procedures that really enhances facial balance"

“It’s one of those ‘finishing touch’ procedures that really enhances facial balance without looking like anything has obviously been done,” she says. “My goal is always to create elegant, natural results, and the Nefertiti Neck Lift is a beautiful example of that.

“Results typically start to show around three to five days, with full effects noticeable after two weeks,” she adds. It’s ideal for people who are starting to notice sagging in their lower face and neck, as well as loss of jawline definition.

But as with all Botox treatments, Dr. Francis advises that "it is not suitable for women who are pregnant and breastfeeding. It’s also not suitable for people with neuromuscular conditions, such as myasthenia gravis."

6. Exomind

Exomind delivers focused magnetic stimulation to the brain

While most aesthetic treatments focus on enhancing physical appearance, Exomind is a breakthrough mental wellness procedure that targets the brain to improve mood, cognitive performance and self-control.

Using advanced ExoTMS technology, it delivers focused magnetic stimulation to specific areas of the brain, activating neural circuits responsible for emotional regulation and thought processing. This stimulation promotes the formation of new neural pathways, effectively retraining the brain to have stronger cognitive and emotional balance.

Completely non-invasive and typically completed in under 30 minutes with no downtime, research shows that 90% of Exomind patients report an overall improvement in mental wellbeing.

Plus, 87% experience greater self-control around food cravings. As such, it's especially valuable for those working toward specific lifestyle or wellness goals by addressing both mind and body.

It’s recommended for anyone looking to elevate their mental state, sharpen focus, boost energy levels or improve sleep quality. Many practitioners find it particularly well-suited for those interested in a mind-body-soul approach that complements existing aesthetic or wellness practices.

As with any advanced treatment, a consultation is essential to ensure Exomind is appropriate. So, a certified practitioner will assess your medical history and provide tailored guidance.