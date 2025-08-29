This little-known beauty outlet sells reduced Dyson Airwraps and Airstraits

With so much variety on the market, it can be hard to know exactly what hair tools you should invest in. But one tried-and-true range has stood superior since its launch in 2018: Dyson.

Once famous for innovative home appliances like hoovers and fans, it has been seven years since the British brand established itself in the beauty space with its iconic Airwrap, an air-powered gadget that dries and styles hair by sucking it into various barrel attachments.

Since the launch of Dyson’s hair branch, millions of women have placed the coveted tools on their Christmas wish lists. Some have been lucky enough to receive one, others have not.

Dyson first hair tool was the Airwrap, which it launched in 2018

If you fall into the latter category of never owning a Dyson hair tool, then I have great news.

Your patience in resisting the ‘Add to Cart’ urge is about to pay off… because I have discovered an outlet where you can get your hands on refurbished Dyson hair tools for up to 35% off the retail price. Yes, really.

‘Where can you shop for these sensational discounts’, I hear you cry? BrandAlley.

What is BrandAlley?

BrandAlley is a members-only site (don’t worry, it’s free to sign up) that has become the UK’s leading off-price premium and luxury brand e-tailer. As a member, you can access discounts of up to 80% off fashion brands such as Reiss, Hugo Boss, Gucci and Prada.

But BrandAlley isn’t just about fashion. It has a beauty section that is a trove of skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrance. In terms of price, everything is up to 50% off.

What Dyson hair tools are reduced at BrandAlley?

Somewhat of a non-stop designer sale, BrandAlley constantly has new goodies being added to its website. There are currently six Dyson hair tools listed in its beauty tab.

Among them is the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer in the sleek black and gold colourway for 36% off the retail price, whilst the blue and gold colourway is reduced by 33%. Both come with a diffuser, gentle air nozzle, wide tooth comb and flyaway detachment to ensure a smooth finish.

Those who dream of sleek and straight locks can get the Airstrait (Dyson’s air-powered hair straightener) with a free paddle brush in either bright nickel and rich copper or blue and rich copper colourways for 35% off the retail price.

Of course, the main event is the classic Airwrap in two colouways: blue and blush, as well as prussian blue and rich copper. Both are complete with eight attachments that can dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways with minimal heat damage. The discount? A delicious 27%.

Refurbished Dyson Airwrap Long Multi-Styler in blue and blush £379.99 £279 at BrandAlley

Why you should trust refurbished Dyson hair tools

Dyson hair tools are built to last – but sometimes they need a little bit of help along the way. So, the brand refurbishes them as part of its Dyson Renewed scheme. Refurbishing a machine actually increases its lifetime, reducing the need for new parts and raw materials.

Any Dyson hair tool that has been refurbished and listed on BrandAlley works the same as a brand new version, just with a few bumps and grazes along the way. So, any imperfections are purely cosmetic and typically take the form of micro scratches and light scuffs.

All Dyson Renewed machines are meticulously inspected in the UK, fully serviced and tested to ensure they meet quality standards. What’s more, all surfaces and machine attachments are thoroughly cleaned, sanitised and fitted with genuine replacement parts where needed.

In short, you get the premium Dyson experience for a fraction of the cost. Everyone’s a winner.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.