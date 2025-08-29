I've tried everything for my scalp psoriasis – here's what finally helped

When it comes to reaching a state of deep relaxation, a full body massage is usually just what the doctor ordered. So how would a treatment known as a 'scalp facial', which involves only one part of the body, compare - or even compete - with that? Well, when I tried it for the first time, it was an absolute game-changer, in more ways than one.

Not only did it lull my mind and body into a profound sense of tranquility, it also alleviated my psoriasis, a condition that has plagued me for over a decade. Although there is no cure for psoriasis – an autoimmune disorder characterised by itchy patches on the skin which go into overdrive when triggered by stress - the scalp facial succeeded in calming it down faster in this area, and in a more natural way, than any of the steroid medications I've ever tried.

However, I should point out an important caveat: there are no guarantees or claims that the treatment will have the same result for other psoriasis sufferers, as the condition affects everyone differently.

Your scalp is treated to care and attention when you book in for a scalp facial

Scalp facial benefits

There is one thing for sure, though: the benefits offered by the scalp facial are that it rejuvenates the scalp and resets hair from the roots as it exfoliates, detoxes, soothes and hydrates, and that is exactly what it did for me. My 30-minute treatment took place at GLAMHAIR Studio, a bright, spacious, stylish hair salon in London’s Battersea, and was carried out by the co-owner, Paula Pop.

What happens in a scalp facial?

My journey to hair bliss began with a cooling jade stone mask placed over my eyes, while a heated towel enveloped me in a soothing, comforting cocoon. Then, when Paula gently massaged the luxurious Centred 'En-Root Scalp Treatment' £36, a blend of natural ingredients including rosemary, lavender, chamomile and jojoba - onto my scalp, breathing in the botanical scent transported me to a state of relaxation.

The scalp facial at GLAMHAIR Studio is a truly rejuvenating experience, says HELLO!'s Sally Morgan

The nourishing oil is designed to detoxify, cleanse and calm irritation, and I could certainly feel it doing all of the above. For the next phase, Paula attended to the rest of my hair by layering it to the ends with Epres' 'Bond Repair Treatment', £59.99. This fabulous formula, which promises to rebuild broken bonds at a molecular level and make your hair shiny again, was exactly what my dry, sun-bleached hair needed.

To boost the absorption of the oil and bond-repair ingredients into my itchy scalp and weary hair, a warm steamer gently enhanced the process. This was followed by one of the most gratifying parts of the whole treatment: the sensation of two brushes being massaged in circular movements across my scalp to exfoliate the skin and stimulate circulation.

The GLAMHAIR Studio is the perfect place to kick back and relax

The final flourish was an invigorating cleansing wash, followed by conditioner, and a blow-dry. By the time Paula had finished, my scalp felt clean and calm and my hair was smooth and shiny. The treatment had other holistic benefits, too. Feeling relaxed and free from scalp irritation, I felt in control, however briefly, of my condition, and enjoyed the best night's sleep in ages.

For my health and well-being, I've resolved to make Scalp Facials part of my routine, and in between treatments carried out by an expert, plan to use the Centred treatment at home.