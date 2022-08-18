11 best scalp scrubs 2022 for your healthiest hair yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you haven’t introduced a scalp scrub for your hair into your weekly beauty routine, where have you been?

Scalp scrubs are now a beauty mainstay, and just as you’d slough off the dead skin on your arms, legs, face, and the rest of your bod, your scalp needs a decent (but not too deep) exfoliate too.

What is a scalp scrub?

Designed to buff away product build-up (ahem, dry shampoo), dislodge excess sweat and sebum, and clear out those hair follicles. Experts have found that a healthy scalp is key to brilliant, bouncy hair and can cure a list of hair ills from thinning hair and dandruff to promoting hair growth and turning dry, damaged strands into the silkiest you’ve laid eyes on.

"It is important to understand that, like the skin on your face, your scalp benefits from gentle weekly exfoliation," says Philip Kingsley Brand President and Consultant Trichologist, Anabel Kingsley.

"An exfoliating mask helps to remove dead skin cells and flakes and can improve the overall health of your scalp", she adds.

When to use a scalp scrub?

Hair experts recommend using a scalp scrub once a week to reach the areas shampoo can’t, and to give the scalp a deep cleanse.

Use pre-shampoo on wet or damp hair, and post-exfoliation, shampoo and condition as normal.

There are so many scalp scrubs on the market that we’ve narrowed it down to the best, from Ouai’s A-List favourite formula to Hairburst’s five-star wonder and more.

Best scalp scrubs for hair growth

Monpure Nourish Stimulate Scalp Scrub, £48, Cult Beauty

Monpure’s scalp scrub includes a line-up of happy hair favourite vitamins, fatty acids, and antioxidants, clinically proven to repair fragile hair strands and give the scalp a healthy boost.

What the fans say: "Hair soft, shiny, and growing fast. A must-have."

Philip Kingsley Exfoliating Scalp Mask, £9, LOOKFANTASTIC

Philip Kingsley are hair and scalp experts, and the brand's haircare is formulated by leading trichologists to help with hair concerns, including thinning hair and lack of hair growth.

The exfoliating scalp mask helps to nourish, soothe and condition the scalp with its blend of Aloe Vera and powerful exfoliants.

What the fans say: "This was great for improving hair look and accelerating hair growth."

Exfoliating Scalp Scrub, £27.50, Hairburst

Earning an impressive five stars in the reviews, fans are fond of Hairburst’s tingly scalp scrub for stimulating hair growth. Use once or twice a week on damp hair, leave on for 2 minutes before rinsing.

What the fans say: "This exfoliating scalp scrub is so nice to use, it makes your hair look a lot healthier, softer, and helps to grow it."

Best scalp scrubs for thinning hair

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Scalp Mask, £20, LOOKFANTASTIC

Give your hair follicle’s a thickening boost with Grow Gorgeous’ intense scrub, enriched with ingredients like biotin, caffeine, keratin, and niamincide known to improve hair’s strength from root to tip.

What the fans say: "I would recommend this product, as it gives my flat and fine hair instant body, shine, and more volume."

Kerastase Energising Scalp Scrub, £35.40, FeelUnique

The name of the game for this energising scrub from Kerastase is purifying. With Vitamin B6 and Salicylic Acid, it promises 72% more volume after application – with those stats, it’s worth a shot.

What the fans say: "This is a hair and scalp saviour – best they’ve looked and felt in ages."

Best scalp scrubs for dandruff

Clarifying Scalp Scrub, £20, AMELIORATE

Itchy scalp? This scrub was made for you! Promising to alleviate dry, itchy, flaky scalps, Lactic Acid removes the dead skin cells while conditioning the scalp, leaving it perfectly balanced.

What the fans say: "So far, I have been impressed. I had a dry and itchy scalp with excess hair fall and poor hair growth. My scalp feels more comfortable and the itching has reduced tremendously."

Umberto Giannini Anti-Dandruff Scalp Scrub, £6.50, Boots

Show your scalp some love with this specially formulated scrub, created to soothe and sort sluggish dry, flaky scalps. Infused with Pineapple Enzymes, it leaves hair smelling tropical too.

What the fans say: "This has saved my scalp! I couldn’t recommend it enough. I had been suffering from a horrendous itchy scalp and dandruff for months and I’d tried everything under the sun. It worked from the first use, I’m amazed!"

Best overall scalp scrubs

Ouai Scalp and Body Scrub, £32, ASOS

Created by the Kardashians’ hairstylist Jen Atkin, the Ouai sugar scalp scrub is a great all-rounder, designed to exfoliate product build-up from the scalp and nourish the skin.

What the fans say: "This stuff is GOLD! I use it as a hair scrub and as a body scrub, the smell is simply divine and it's moisturising without being at all oily. LOVE THIS!"

Tea Tree Purifying and Balancing Hair & Scalp Scrub, £15, The Body Shop

For a zingy, refreshing scrub, try this from The Body Shop. Use once a week for a deep clean.

What the fans say: “It tingles! Has a great lather and really works for me."

Davines Sea Salt Scrub Cleanser, £27, FeelUnique

This scrub doubles up as a shampoo for a new way to cleanse your hair. Apply to damp hair and massage into a lather like regular shampoo.

What the fans say: "Great scrub, deeply cleanses the scalp with no irritation!"

