Golden Age Hollywood actress unveils glamorous transformation

Kim Novak oozed old Hollywood glamour as she received the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement following the release of her documentary, Kim Novak’s Vertigo. The 92-year-old graced the stage in a striking emerald and black gown. The sheer overlay, delicately draped over a black slip dress, featured gracefully flowing sleeves. A diamond-encrusted brooch added a touch of sparkle to one shoulder. Kim's blonde locks were styled into an elegant bob and her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and a glossy lip.

The star's statement reacting to the award read: "I am deeply, deeply touched to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from such an enormously respected film festival. To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy."

© Getty Images Kim Novak looked stunning in a sheer dress

The new documentary delves into the darker chapters of Kim's life away from the Hollywood spotlight, uncovering the hardships of her early childhood – including shocking allegations that her parents tried to kill her. "The Depression caused so much hardship," she said in the documentary.

"My mom got pregnant, and she just couldn’t afford to have a child. She tried to abort me with knitting needles. But she wasn’t able to do it in this case, so I was born, but I know that she tried to suffocate me with a pillow, and I always had breathing issues." She continued: "I do remember fighting to breathe, to stay alive, and I won. I stayed alive. I made it through."

© Corbis via Getty Images Kim Novak accepted the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement award at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival

Despite the complexities of her upbringing, Kim described her childhood as a happy time. "I so often think of my childhood as not being a good healthy childhood, but it was, you know," she shared. "There were beautiful things. My father was a very strict man and difficult."

© Getty Images Kim Novak on the set of the 1958 film "Vertigo"

"My father was like, no one can succeed, but my mom was very confident, and her eyes sparkled and twinkled and she was so full of wanting to express the joy of life," she added. "I can still hear her telling me, or really making me tell me by looking in the mirror that I am the captain of my own ship, that I can be in charge of myself and what I do and how I create my image to the world."

Kim’s appearance marks her first red carpet event since the 86th Academy Awards in 2014.