Jennifer Love Hewitt looks unreal with bold hair transformation during rare red carpet appearance

Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off her fiery new look during a rare red carpet appearance on July 14.

The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble that made her bold hair transformation pop at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere in Los Angeles.

Hair transformation

Jennifer usually sports brunette or blonde hair, but in May, she debuted a gorgeous red shade her hairstylist, Nikki Lee, dubbed "Sunset Lover".

Her copper locks looked incredible against her fair complexion on Monday, with Jennifer opting for a straightened style in a center parting.

© Getty Images Jennifer's red hair looked incredible against her fair complexion

Letting her hair be her pop of color, Jennifer rocked a black embellished, ankle-length dress that boasted 3-D jeweled beading, a square neckline, and thin straps.

She accessorized with matching embellished heels, multiple rings, and opted for a soft smoky eye and nude lip to complete her look.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging black dress

IKWYDLS

Jennifer confirmed in December that she has reprised her role of Julie James in the slasher series, 26 years after starring in 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer and its 1998 follow-up, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

© Getty Images Jennifer made a rare red carpet appearance at the IKWYDLS premiere

The official synopsis for the film reads: "When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences.

"A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer… and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the massacre of 1997 for help."

© Instagram Jennifer debuted her red hair transformation in May

Leading the group of friends is Madelyn Cline (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), alongside Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tyriq Withers (Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead), and Sarah Pidgeon (The Friend).

Despite being an "all-new" horror, viewers can expect "at least two big-hitter stars" from the '90s version – including Jennifer as Julie and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson.

© Instagram Jennifer usually sports blonde or brown hair

Speaking to People last year, Jennifer explained she reprised her role for her eldest kids, Autumn, 11, and son Atticus, 10, who she said are "horror people".

"My daughter wants me to be in it so she can meet the young girls who are now starring in the movie, because she's moved on from me," Jennifer joked. "I'm not the most exciting. She was like, 'I want to meet the other girls.' So yeah, I have to do it for my kids now."

Jennifer has reprised her role of Julie James

Sharing her advice for the new stars, Jennifer said: "It's so fun to be in a horror movie. It's such a different acting process than any other thing 'cause you can be big and crazy and fun.

"I hope for those girls that they'll be 45 one day, and their kids will also sit in a theater and watch it with them and think that they're cool and that they will have felt as awesome to be a part of a franchise as I do. I think they're going to smash it."