Khloé Kardashian tearful moment with niece Dream Kardashian who now calls her 'mama'

Khloé Kardashian sometimes feels like a "third parent" to her niece Dream Kardashian. And during a recent episode on her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land, the parental lines blurred.

Khloé turned 41 last week and to celebrate her birthday, she was surprised on set by her children, True, 7, and Tatum, 2, her nieces, Dream, 8, and Chicago, 7, and her nephew Psalm, 6.

While Khloé was surrounded by her family, Dream called her aunt, "mama," and fans noticed. One commented: "When Dream called her 'mom' ugh I loved that." Another wrote, "Dream and Khloé's relationship is so sweet."

Khloé is not Dream's biological mom, but she treats her just like her kid. Dream's parents are Rob Kardashian, 38, and Blac Chyna, 37, who now goes by the name Angela White.

Khloé is incredibly close with her brother, and Dream often has sleepovers at her house with her cousins.

"Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said on The Kardashians. "I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it's in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Khloé continued: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

While on Khloé In Wonder Land, Dream revealed her truest wish. "To be healthy," she said, before snuggling up with her aunt. Khloé was so moved she teared up.

A Blended Family

Khloé is raising her kids in a blended family. True and Tatum's dad is former NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 34. Her relationship with Tristan was strained during both her kids' young ages after Tristan was accused of infidelity.

But since then, the two have moved on.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course," Khloé told Tmrw magazine. "But it's way harder to be nice. It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

Dream also lives in a blended family. Aside from spending a lot of time at Khloé's, she also spends time with Rob and Angela, who work hard at co-parenting.

"I think the main thing is communication, and also learning your boundaries," Anglea told PEOPLE.