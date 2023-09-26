HELLO! Editors share their holy grail beauty salons: Nails, facials, brows and more

Sometimes, life just calls for a little self-nurturing. Be it taking time out for yourself, changing the pace of your surroundings, or indulging in some self-care, you may not be able to change the world, but you can change your nails.
In fact, psychodermatology expert Dr. Rebecca Purewal told HELLO! that there can even be psychological benefits to investing in our beauty routines.
"In our fast-paced world, taking time to care for yourself is important and can promote feelings of self-worth and self-appreciation," she explained, adding that something as small as keeping a skincare routine does wonders for that all-important "dopamine hit" we need to ensure a daily dose of happiness.
Whether you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, or have been hoping to invest in your self-care, the high price tag of visiting a salon or spa can put more pressure on finding a treatment that’s actually worth it.
To help, we’ve curated an edit of the best beauty treatments, salons and clinics loved by HELLO!'s team.
Best for brows and lashes
lash+browlab
Where: Clapham, London
Launched in 2020, lash+browlab has already established itself as one of the most loved beauty salons in South West London. Located in the heart of Battersea, I went down to try two of the most popular treatments - brow lamination and eyelash extensions - in preparation to be a bridesmaid at my friend’s wedding this summer.
I like my eyebrows to look full but natural and I’ve had my own at-home routine since leaving far too many salons with brows that wouldn’t look out of place in 2005. With minimal shaping, plus dying them every couple of weeks and filling them in when I wore makeup, I thought I was quite low maintenance, but lamination is a dream. Now all they need is a quick brush with the oil wand at night (which is provided at the appointment) and a slick of brow gel in the morning to look exactly how I want them - no pencil or powder needed.
Like a Brazilian Keratin treatment for your eyebrows, lamination involves softening, straightening and restructuring the hairs to leave your brows looking fuller and more defined. It’s a fairly quick process (taking around 30 minutes) and can last up to six weeks. Loved by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Molly-Mae Hague, even Princess Kate is rumoured to be a fan.
Eyelash extensions are a far more lengthy process. As it was my first time I went for the most natural option - the Classics. I was in the chair for almost two hours but opening my eyes to super long, fluttery lashes was so worth it. Each lash is applied individually to your own and the attention to detail is so impressive.You will need to brush them through and clean them every night, and you can’t use anything oil-based, but waking up looking like I’d already applied a really great mascara was a game-changer.
For me, they lasted around three weeks, but this can vary depending on your natural lash cycle. I’ve also experienced zero damage to my natural lashes, which was my one reservation, so I’d highly recommend it for beach holidays or big events.
Reviewed by: Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Best for nails
So.Shell
Where: Carnaby Street, London
If you're looking for a manicure with incredible attention to detail, I cannot recommend independent Ukrainian nail bar, So.Shell, enough. Over the course of 75 minutes, my nail tech Iryna paid meticulous attention to my cuticles, going over them several times with a variety of different tools, which not only made my manicure look flawless but also made my nails look so much longer thanks to my perfectly preened nail beds.
The precision with which Iryna worked on my nails resulted in the tidiest, most polished-looking mani I've ever had, and while it took longer than I'm used to, it was more than worth the time spent in the tech's chair.
The salon itself is the ultimate zen den too, decorated to look like a Greek retreat, with white and pale blue décor creating a relaxing, blissful space.
Reviewed by Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor
I can absolutely vouch for So.Shell's attention-to-detail and professionalism when it comes to creating the perfect, celebrity-inspired mani. I had my first Gel Extensions manicure done here by Iryna, who built a fresh set of beautiful, natural-looking almond-shaped nails from a gel cured by UV light.
A summer of sea swimming and sun had wreaked havoc on my natural nails, leaving them short and brittle. I came to So.Shell for a manicure that could add length, without compromising my nail health like traditional Acrylic Extensions do. I'm pleased to say my set of Gel Extensions looked immaculate for a whole four weeks before I soaked them off - and my natural nails were left strong and long underneath. It's easily the best manicure I've ever had.
Reviewed by Georgia Brown, Lifestyle Writer
Best for facials
Young LDN
Where: Notting Hill
The AquaPure Hydra Facial at Young LDN came highly recommended by a colleague, so I just had to try it for myself. After suffering from an onset of adult acne earlier this year, I hoped the facial would reset my skin and soothe my pesky breakouts – and it most certainly did. The treatment promises to cleanse, exfoliate, hydrate, lift, and tone your skin by combining a series of high-tech therapies.
Firstly, shout out to the super cool salon that is Young LDN. The inviting space in Notting Hill is an Instagram dream with trendy flower installations and exposed brick walls. Secondly, the staff are just so nice! My therapist was amazing at talking me through every step of the facial, carefully explaining each product and the benefits of each stage. The hour-long process mixes water micro-dermabrasion, AHA exfoliation, vitamin and peptide infusion, microcurrent application, and electro-manipulation, as well as heat and cooling therapy.
This sounds like a lot, but it was actually pretty relaxing to literally feel the dirt being sucked out of my skin and my imperfections being zapped. The results speak for themselves – my stubborn blackheads (a never-ending problem for someone with enlarged pores) have vastly reduced, and my skin was left feeling instantly plumped and rejuvenated. In the weeks since the treatment, any spots have pretty much disappeared, and my complexion looks so much brighter.
Reviewed by Kate Thomas, Lifestyle Managing Editor
Ouronyx
Where: St James Street, London
The Ouronyx centre, located on Westminster’s St James Street, is a skin care clinic entirely dedicated to facial aesthetics. The minute you walk in, the stunning interiors make you feel like you’ve walked into a modern art gallery - chic marble floors, serene white walls, an inviting velvet green sofa and the curved staircase all add to its luxurious impact.
Upon arrival, I was greeted with an in-depth overview of what to expect from the treatment, with everything from the products used through to the aftercare detailed in depth. The facial I selected used their Swiss skincare and spa brand - Cellcosmet, all Cellcosmet products feature a signature ingredient; CytoPep Cellular Extracts, which is composed of skin structural proteins (collagen, fibronectin and actin) to leave skin hydrated, firm and radiant.
The treatment involved several different steps, including a calming two-part sheet mask wrapped around my face and neck - by the end, my skin was glowing. I definitely felt this was the perfect experience if you want results but still feel well and truly relaxed, I stepped back out into the busy London streets feeling well and truly rejuvenated.
Reviewed by Katy Huke, SEO manager