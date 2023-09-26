HELLO! Editors share their holy grail beauty salons: Nails, facials, brows and more

lash+browlab

Where: Clapham, London

Launched in 2020, lash+browlab has already established itself as one of the most loved beauty salons in South West London. Located in the heart of Battersea, I went down to try two of the most popular treatments - brow lamination and eyelash extensions - in preparation to be a bridesmaid at my friend’s wedding this summer.

I like my eyebrows to look full but natural and I’ve had my own at-home routine since leaving far too many salons with brows that wouldn’t look out of place in 2005. With minimal shaping, plus dying them every couple of weeks and filling them in when I wore makeup, I thought I was quite low maintenance, but lamination is a dream. Now all they need is a quick brush with the oil wand at night (which is provided at the appointment) and a slick of brow gel in the morning to look exactly how I want them - no pencil or powder needed.

Like a Brazilian Keratin treatment for your eyebrows, lamination involves softening, straightening and restructuring the hairs to leave your brows looking fuller and more defined. It’s a fairly quick process (taking around 30 minutes) and can last up to six weeks. Loved by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Molly-Mae Hague, even Princess Kate is rumoured to be a fan.

Eyelash extensions are a far more lengthy process. As it was my first time I went for the most natural option - the Classics. I was in the chair for almost two hours but opening my eyes to super long, fluttery lashes was so worth it. Each lash is applied individually to your own and the attention to detail is so impressive.You will need to brush them through and clean them every night, and you can’t use anything oil-based, but waking up looking like I’d already applied a really great mascara was a game-changer.

For me, they lasted around three weeks, but this can vary depending on your natural lash cycle. I’ve also experienced zero damage to my natural lashes, which was my one reservation, so I’d highly recommend it for beach holidays or big events.

Reviewed by: Hollie Brotherton, Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer