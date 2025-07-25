The ‘Middleton manicure’ is taking over gel nails for 2025 - and Kate is way ahead

Nail trends come and go, exactly like fashion fads. From lengthy talons to uber-short and reverse French, how you 'wear' your nails says a lot about you.

One thing the world of beauty has been witnessing in 2025 is the rise of the natural. Thanks to the ongoing 'Clean Girl' aesthetic, it's now cool to embrace what nature gave you... with a little fine-tuning.

Nails are a big part of this notion, and now more than ever before, beauty experts are seeing people shunning expensive nail treatments and bold colours in favour of short, clean, fuss-free nails. For 2025, it's all about nail health, and the search for the 'Minimalistic Manicure' has risen profusely.

© Getty Images Kate has been a longtime fan of the natural manicure

But who sported this look first? The Princess of Wales. Kate has rarely been seen with colour on her nails.

© Getty The Princess of Wales sported clear nails in her engagement photos

Yes, she has sported a flash of red before and, of course, famously wore milky white on her nails for her wedding day, but as a whole, her nails are perfectly manicured yet bare.

© @princeandprincessofwales Kate's 'naked nails' are a major 2025 manicure trend

Get Kate's look at home

Manicurist to the stars, Lucy Tucker, whose A-list client list includes Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson and Venus Williams to name but a few, agrees with the newfound natural.

"The 'Kate Middleton manicure' is all about healthy, natural elegance; it's timeless, effortless, and incredibly chic," the talented professional tells HELLO!.

"We're seeing more people move away from gels and heavy enhancements, choosing instead to embrace clean, well-groomed natural nails. It’s a look that’s not only beautiful but also sustainable and kind to your nail health."

Lucy loves Essie's 'Ballet Slippers'

Giving us all the lowdown on achieving this look at home, Lucy recommends keeping nails short and softly rounded. She explains: "Gently buff the surface for a natural shine. Apply a sheer nude or pink polish (like Essie's 'Ballet Slippers' or OPI's 'Bubble Bath').

OPI 'Bubble Bath'

Finish with cuticle oil and hand cream for a polished, royal-worthy finish."

Isabel Blake, nail influencer and Biosculpture professional manicurist, agrees. "The new 'Princess Nails' trend has become so popular recently due to its timeless elegance. More and more people are going for a natural look these days, and I think that’s nails included."

Isabel, who has a huge following on Instagram, adds: "That being said, a soft pink really complements the hands and looks effortlessly put together. Although I use Biosculpture gel on my clients, which is an amazing product that promotes nail health and gives a really natural finish, not everyone has the time or the budget to have their nails done professionally."

The beauty expert explains: "To achieve Kate's look at home, I would recommend filing your nails into a soft square shape, keeping them fairly short. Give your cuticles a gentle push back and then apply a base coat, followed by a pale pink such as Bio Sculpture’s 'French Rose' Gemini polish, and finish with a top coat to give them that professional manicured look."

A beauty editor's verdict

As a self-confessed gel nails addict (I used to get my nails done every two weeks without fail), I have been embracing Kate's look for a few months now, and I have to say, I'm converted. Although I still love getting a gel manicure for special occasions, there is something super chic about having manicured nails, sans the polish. Not only is it really low maintenance, but I think it looks so understated, yet fresh.

Bare Biology Collagen helps strengthen nails

I still look after my nails with various products, and the growth has been formidable. I take Bare Biology collagen every day in my coffee, which is known to aid nail health, and I use the Mario Badescu 'Cuticle Cream' each evening, as well as the Aesop 'Hand Balm'.

Beauty Editor's picks: A great topcoat, cuticle and hand cream are vital

My finishing touch is the Margaret Dabbs London 'LED Hand Mitts', which improve elasticity and firm the skin, resulting in longer nails and softer skin. A great nail treatment is key, and the 'Nail Strengthening Treatment' by Margaret Dabbs stops my nails from appearing dry and brittle.

Margaret Dabbs LED Hand Mitts

My nails feel hard when I tap them on a table, and we all know that's the ultimate test!