5 Flattering haircuts for women over 60 – including a look inspired by Victoria Beckham

With a new season upon us, many look forward to the opportunity to switch up their look. There's no better time than the here and now to embrace a new haircut, or even just embrace a trim to sharpen your look. Women over 60 are often made to feel like they have to rock a short cut that can be tucked behind the ears. But at HELLO! we're all about empowering women over 40 through our Second Act hub, and we say, don't let a number define you – or your haircut!

Embracing a new look can be daunting, and if you have rocked the same look for a number of years, it can be hard to work out which cut will suit your complexion, your face shape, but also your lifestyle. Curtain bangs have come back into fashion in the last couple of years, but they do require maintenance with daily styling and regular trims. Helping us with our guide to the most flattering haircuts for women over 60 is celebrity hairdresser, Jack Merrick-Thirlway.

"Many older women, especially if they prefer medium or shorter hair lengths, look great in a chin-length or just above the shoulders hairstyle. The advantage of a shoulder-length style is that it can create an instant non-surgical facelift that draws the eyes away from any facial sins," Jack tells us.

"A good haircut can lift the face and soften the jaw line. Hairstyles designed to enhance your features. I would suggest going above shoulder length the older you get. So the weight of the hair doesn’t pull your face down."

1 5 The layered pixie © Getty Helen Mirren attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2013 with a pink pixie cut Nobody does classic hair chic like Helen Mirren. Mirror her elegant style with a pompadour updo, which gives thinner hair tons of volume at the crown, making it appear thicker. Helen Mirren was once quoted, "My short hair gives me freedom and makes me feel powerful—exactly how women should feel at any age.” Her layered pixie doesn’t just frame her face beautifully; it demonstrates how textured cuts can add remarkable volume, particularly important as hair naturally thins with age.

2 5 Tousled lob © GC Images Victoria Beckham swapped her long locks for a lob this year - and looks amazing There’s nothing better than a perfectly tousled, beachy wave. Victoria Beckham’s softly waved bob is the epitome of effortless chic. To replicate this look, try using a wave spray and scrunching your hair. This will enhance natural waves and give you an extra boost in volume. The undone messy lob is a lot softer than the other cuts I have mentioned.

3 5 Pixie cut © WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis rocks a silver pixie cut and we're obsessed Jamie Lee Curtis' no-fuss, ultra-chic pixie is both low maintenance and the perfect hairstyle for older women. With a little voluminiser and gel, you're minutes away from a red carpet-ready look. It's short and sassy, just like Jamie!

4 5 Voluminous pixie © WireImage Jane Fonda now wears her hair longer, but at 75 she rocked a voluminous pixie If there's one person who knows how to age gracefully, it's Jane Fonda. Take the plunge with a short style that features lots of layers and volume. This cut is soft but sharp and amazing for anyone encountering hair thinning as it give a thicker look.

5 5 Choppy crop © Mike Marsland Judi Dench's hair features a choppy effect A pixie with choppy pieces looks fresh and youthful‚ plus it's wash-and-go, low-maintenance. Try out feathery micro bangs with your pixie cut like Judi Dench. These can help elongate your face and bring attention to your eyes. A dab of pomade worked through small sections of dry hair will enhance the shape.