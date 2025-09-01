Amal Clooney's mermaid hair is the best way to embrace long locks in your late 40s

Amal Clooney always looks incredible from head to toe. We can't recall a time when the stunning wife of George Clooney has ever failed to look anything less than immaculate. From her sleek, famously classic designer wardrobe to her flawless face of subtle makeup (often applied by her bestie, makeup mogul Charlotte Tilbury), the mother of eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, has enviable beauty. We particularly adore her red carpet appearances - it's easy to see why the 47-year-old regularly tops best-dressed lists.

So we weren't surprised to see her looking sensational last week at the Venice Film Festival, lighting up the red carpet with her famous husband in tow. The human rights lawyer stepped out for the premiere of Jay Kelly with George, rocking a truly glorious voluminous strapless, deep purple gown. The frock in question hugged her physique delicately and featured a plethora of buttons and stunning ruched detail.

Her makeup was applied by CT using the brand's new 'Airbrush Flawless Foundation' (I've tried it FYI, and it absolutely lives up to its name - so good), but it was her hair that quite literally stopped us in our tracks.

Just look how long, full, thick, and luminous it looks! It's literally the epitome of mermaid hair, and we are all for it.

Flecked with caramel-toned highlights, it's such a classic look.

Amal's showstopping look

Hair stylist to the stars, Dimitris Giannetos, created this bountiful look and the honey highlights look wonderful interwoven with her chocolate base. For us, though, we just love the length, and it totally debunks the ridiculous, unofficial rule that long hair is best suited to women in their 30s.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney's hair looked so long at the Venice International Film Festival last week

© WireImage The pair looked so sleek on the red carpet

At 47, Amal shows women everywhere that you shouldn't be afraid of rocking longer hair as you get older. Paul Windle of elite salon Windle London in Covent Garden agrees. "Although hair does age just like our skin, it can be kept in wonderful condition and look full of lustre and vibrancy as we age," the talented professional told HELLO!.

© WireImage Amal turned heads in her deep purple gown and long locks

© Getty Images Amal's hair was flecked with blonde highlights

"I think it’s wonderful if someone wants to let the grey grow in, but I also think colour is a great way to give your hair vibrancy and even experiment with edgy, creative colours. A good cut is essential and can make such a difference to the shape and texture of the hair, making it more flattering and in better condition with regular cuts," he advises.