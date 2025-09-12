WATCH: Princess Kate's 'effortless' viral hair hack as she styles her own tumbling locks in public

Princess Kate makes styling her voluminous, newly blonde locks into a bun look so easy! No hairband, no mirror, just experience and a couple of seconds to fix it up. Brett MacDonald from CULt. Hairdressing explains that "when the hair is twisted prior to rolling it up, wrapping closer to the head each time, it causes the hair to self-tighten and lock in the base".

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Kate's lighter locks looked gorgeous on Thursday

He adds: "It works particularly well with long hair and we, hairdressers, use it all the time on wet hair to secure it without clips or pins when leaving the basins. I love the effortless elegance the Princess of Wales demonstrated, clearly showing that she practised and applied it previously."

Brett also emphasises the importance of her bun placement: "Setting it low on the back of the head also avoids the nape area falling out and looking unsightly in profile. Obviously, it is important for the Princess when she is photographed and videoed from behind and at a distance."

Princess Kate's new hair

Prince William's wife has always captured the attention of the nation with her wardrobe and hairstyles, but her glossy, modern dye job has made waves like no other hairdo she's brought out before, with people all over the country requesting her style in the salon. Hair stylists on Fresha, a salon and spa booking app, call her new colour "a classic warm brunette with subtle caramel and honey-toned highlights".

© Getty Princess Kate debuted her blonde bouncy locks last week

If you want the colour for yourself, this is what the stylists say you should ask for in the salon: first, you request a "medium to dark brunette base with soft caramel balayage highlights", the stylists say. Then, ask for "face-framing lighter pieces around the front", and to "keep the tones warm, not ash". Additionally, to give that shiny finish, a glossing treatment or toner is perfect to round it off.

The stylists advise booking in for a toner every six to eight weeks, and a cut every 10 to 12 weeks to keep the long style looking layered and fresh without losing any thickness. A nourishing mask or glossing service is also necessary to maintain the signature shine that catches the light so gorgeously.