Princess Diana's hairdresser just recreated her iconic updo at London Fashion Week

Princess Diana's hairstylist, the super-talented Sam McKnight MBE, created the most incredible hairstyles for the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week on Saturday evening, and the fashion world was mesmerised with the Hollywood glam updos the models sported, which was a prolific feature of the show. Speaking about the look he created, Sam said of the 'haute couture updo': " The look was an ode to glamour and elegance, modern couture, with a sleek French twist and volume."

He added: "Hero products were my 'Superlift', blow dried in the roots for lift and volume, 'Easy Up Do' to give hair texture for easy twists, and of course my 'Modern Hairspray' to hold it all in place."

© Getty Images Sam created the most incredible updos at the Richard Quinn show We couldn't help but be reminded of his most famous client, Princess Diana, who loved to have her hair teased into an updo.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana loved a sleek updo with volume Diana's updo was very like the 2025 version we spied on Saturday evening.

© Getty Sam with Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer Sam was responsible for creating some of the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry's show-stopping hairstyles over the years."When I met her, it was the end of the 80s, and she had a perm as everyone did then," Sam previously told HELLO!. "She was an absolute joy. She could always put everyone at ease."



© Getty Images Diana's updo's were always so chic Reflecting on the first time he met the former wife of King Charles, Sam explained: "Working with Diana was something the stylist enjoyed immensely. "The first time I met her, we didn’t know she was coming. Next thing I know, this tall leggy blonde comes bounding up the stairs and completely sets us at ease.



© Getty Sam first met Diana when she had a perm "At the end of the shoot, she asked me what I would do if I were given free rein with her hair. I said I would cut it short. Next thing I know, we have a plastic clothes bag around her shoulders, and it’s the haircut that became the talk of the nation."

© UK Press via Getty Images Sam 'loved' working with the late princess Sam was alongside Diana through some of her most iconic life moments. "I loved working with her.

