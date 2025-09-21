Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's hairdresser just recreated her iconic updo at London Fashion Week
Sam McKnight MBE was Princess Diana's former hairdresser, and his celebrity client list also includes Lady Gaga and Kate Moss

Responding to the widespread public mourning for Diana, the then Prime Minister Tony Blair dubbed her "the people's princess" © Mark Cuthbert

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Diana's hairstylist, the super-talented Sam McKnight MBE, created the most incredible hairstyles for the Richard Quinn show at London Fashion Week on Saturday evening, and the fashion world was mesmerised with the Hollywood glam updos the models sported, which was a prolific feature of the show. Speaking about the look he created, Sam said of the 'haute couture updo': " The look was an ode to glamour and elegance, modern couture, with a sleek French twist and volume."

He added: "Hero products were my 'Superlift', blow dried in the roots for lift and volume, 'Easy Up Do' to give hair texture for easy twists, and of course my 'Modern Hairspray' to hold it all in place."

Sam created beautiful updos at the Richard Quinn show© Getty Images

Sam created the most incredible updos at the Richard Quinn show

We couldn't help but be reminded of his most famous client, Princess Diana, who loved to have her hair teased into an updo. 

Princess Diana's updos always had epic height© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Diana loved a sleek updo with volume

Diana's updo was very like the 2025 version we spied on Saturday evening.

Sam McKnight and Lady Kitty Spencer at the event © Getty

Sam with Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer

Sam was responsible for creating some of the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry's show-stopping hairstyles over the years."When I met her, it was the end of the 80s, and she had a perm as everyone did then," Sam previously told HELLO!. "She was an absolute joy. She could always put everyone at ease."

Diana in 1987, rocking a similar updo© Getty Images

Diana's updo's were always so chic

Reflecting on the first time he met the former wife of King Charles, Sam explained: "Working with Diana was something the stylist enjoyed immensely. "The first time I met her, we didn’t know she was coming. Next thing I know, this tall leggy blonde comes bounding up the stairs and completely sets us at ease.

Princess Diana wearing tiara and red dress© Getty

Sam first met Diana when she had a perm

"At the end of the shoot, she asked me what I would do if I were given free rein with her hair. I said I would cut it short. Next thing I know, we have a plastic clothes bag around her shoulders, and it’s the haircut that became the talk of the nation."

Diana, Princess of Wales is seen at the Chelsea Harbour Health Club on May 5, 1997 in London, England. © UK Press via Getty Images

Sam 'loved' working with the late princess

Sam was alongside Diana through some of her most iconic life moments. "I loved working with her.

Princess Diana looking stuynning in red while in Argentina in 1995© Getty Images

Sam work with Diana for seven years

"I was fortunate to have seven wonderful years working with her. I travelled with her to some eye-opening, humbling places. Visiting Mother Teresa in India and refugee camps on the Afghan border was really harrowing. I’d never experienced anything like that before or since."

