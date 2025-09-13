Margot Robbie's luminous skin secret that Princess Diana also used

Margot Robbie's appearance at the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey earlier this week in her bejewelled 'naked' dress has reminded fans how utterly stylish and gorgeous the Australian-born actress is. The stunning blonde beauty also sported a positively luminous complexion on the red carpet, which shone just as bright as her Armani Privé frock. With her famous mane scraped back and her flawless skin fully on show, beauty fans everywhere looked on in awe at her skin, which glowed from within.

In 2016, the mother-of-one told British Vogue that La Prairie's 'Skin Caviar Luxe Cream' is her go-to moisturiser. The famed luxury product is known for enhancing the skin's firmness and elasticity, thanks to its science-based formula. It has many celebrity fans, and it is also rumoured that the late Princess Diana loved it too.

How do we know this? Well, Diana's loyal makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, consistently name-checks La Prairie, always showing her love for the Swiss company that's known for its elite, top-secret ingredient list.

© Getty Images Margot's skin glowed at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey UK premiere this week

Three years ago, Mary sat down with former HELLO! Beauty Editor Nadine Baggott and expressed her great love for La Prairie's range, remarking on how much the famous Caviar range is a staple for her.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Diana's make-up artist Mary Greenwell speaks to HELLO!

So it comes as no surprise that there's been persistent rumours in the beauty world that Diana adored Margot's cream of choice too, and it was unofficially known that it was something she used constantly.

© Getty Diana was rumoured to also love La Prairie 'Skin Caviar' cream, too

Although La Prairie is notoriously private and has never released whether this information is true, we think it's a pretty safe bet, given that Mary is a huge fan and guided Diana's beauty throughout her life.

Margot's beauty revolution

In the same Vogue interview, Margot said that as she ages, she tends to leave her face bare. "As I’ve got older, I’ve become more confident to wear less. Now I’ll happily just go for dinner wearing tinted moisturiser."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Margot has said she wears less makeup now she's older

She added: "It was an older friend of mine – Kelli Garner, she played my sister in Pan Am – who said one day when I was about 20: 'You wear too much make-up. She said: “All the colours you’re putting on your face are already there. You have purple veins on your eyelids, that’s your eyeshadow. Your cheeks go really red when you’re warm or giggling, that’s your blush. You have red lips..." I was so taken aback by that, but I really took it on board and it’s true."