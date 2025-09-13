Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margot Robbie's luminous skin secret that Princess Diana also used
Subscribe
Margot Robbie's luminous skin secret that Princess Diana also used

Margot Robbie's luminous skin secret that Princess Diana also used

Margot Robbie's flawless skin is down to one key luxury face cream, and it is rumoured that the late Princess Diana also used it too

margot robbie with blonde ponytail and red lips © AFP via Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Margot Robbie's appearance at the UK premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journeearlier this week in her bejewelled 'naked' dress has reminded fans how utterly stylish and gorgeous the Australian-born actress is. The stunning blonde beauty also sported a positively luminous complexion on the red carpet, which shone just as bright as her Armani Privé frock. With her famous mane scraped back and her flawless skin fully on show, beauty fans everywhere looked on in awe at her skin, which glowed from within.

In 2016, the mother-of-one told British Vogue that La Prairie's 'Skin Caviar Luxe Cream' is her go-to moisturiser. The famed luxury product is known for enhancing the skin's firmness and elasticity, thanks to its science-based formula. It has many celebrity fans, and it is also rumoured that the late Princess Diana loved it too.

How do we know this? Well, Diana's loyal makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, consistently name-checks La Prairie, always showing her love for the Swiss company that's known for its elite, top-secret ingredient list. 

Margot Robbie attends the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in sheer dress© Getty Images
Margot's skin glowed at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey UK premiere this week

Three years ago, Mary sat down with former HELLO! Beauty Editor Nadine Baggott and expressed her great love for La Prairie's range, remarking on how much the famous Caviar range is a staple for her.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Diana's make-up artist Mary Greenwell speaks to HELLO!

So it comes as no surprise that there's been persistent rumours in the beauty world that Diana adored Margot's cream of choice too, and it was unofficially known that it was something she used constantly. 

Diana, Princess of Wales looking to right in red and white hat© Getty
Diana was rumoured to also love La Prairie 'Skin Caviar' cream, too

Although La Prairie is notoriously private and has never released whether this information is true, we think it's a pretty safe bet, given that Mary is a huge fan and guided Diana's beauty throughout her life.

View post on Instagram
 

Margot's beauty revolution

In the same Vogue interview, Margot said that as she ages, she tends to leave her face bare. "As I’ve got older, I’ve become more confident to wear less. Now I’ll happily just go for dinner wearing tinted moisturiser."

margot robbie glastonbury© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Margot has said she wears less makeup now she's older

She added: "It was an older friend of mine – Kelli Garner, she played my sister in Pan Am – who said one day when I was about 20: 'You wear too much make-up. She said: “All the colours you’re putting on your face are already there. You have purple veins on your eyelids, that’s your eyeshadow. Your cheeks go really red when you’re warm or giggling, that’s your blush. You have red lips..." I was so taken aback by that, but I really took it on board and it’s true."

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More