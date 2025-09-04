Princess Diana's former hairdresser 'shocked and disgusted' by comments on Princess Kate's new hair

Royal fans were delighted to see the Princess of Wales' return to work on Thursday as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, to visit the Natural History Museum. As ever, the royal looked sophisticated as she rocked a tailored blazer look. Her hair, which was visibly blonder and styled in gorgeous bouncy waves, however, divided onlookers who were quick to share their opinions online. While some remarked on the beauty of Kate's brighter locks, others were less convinced - something which has sparked a comment from Princess Diana's former hairstylist, Sam McKnight.

"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman's hair is very personal to her, its armour, defence, confidence, and so much more," Sam penned on Instagram. "I cannot believe how evil and lacking in any kind of empathy are the comments, the majority made by other women, attacking a vulnerable other young woman, who has no choice, by dint of who she married and the role she took on, to bravely face the public.

© Instagram Sam McKnight worked as Princess Diana's personal hairstylist for several years

"I'm sure she would rather be away from the public arena," Sam continued. "She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. Cancer affects individuals differently, but [it] is life-changing for everyone. So [expletive] leave her alone. Shame on you."

© GC Images Kate returned to work on Thursday

Followers of Sam, who has styled hair for the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Lady Gaga, were quick to praise him for his public defence of the royal. "Well said Sam, she looks beautiful. Shame on those being cruel," one follower commented, while another added, "I think these words have real meaning coming from you. Catherine looked absolutely beautiful today. She always does. I cannot imagine what it's like living with that level of scrutiny. She is a class act, and the children looked delighted to see her."

© GC Images Kate's hair divided the public

Sam McKnight's royal connection

© PA Images via Getty Images Sam styled the Princess of Wales' hair for her visit to the Taj Mahal

© Getty Sam McKnight with Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer

Having styled Diana's hair for many years, Sam has long understood the impact placed on the appearance of a royal lady. "Big [hair] changes created too much press attention – even if you changed her parting to the side, it would hit the press," Sam told Vogue in 2022. "She was aware of that and didn’t want to distract from the charity work she was doing. It took me two years to wean her off the old-fashioned perms. I had to persuade her she didn’t really need them."