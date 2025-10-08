Princess Rajwa's rarely-worn power ponytail is her 'most powerful image'

Princess Rajwa turned heads last week when she debuted a raven hair transformation, but before she switched out her honey-hued highlights, the wife of Crown Princess Hussein rocked a swishy ponytail on a special occasion – and she's never repeated the look. The Saudi-Arabian-born Jordanian royal, 31, featured in a photograph alongside her husband in 2022, announcing their engagement, where she rocked a beautiful white dress with a high neck and puffed sleeves and her hair looked so stylish as she pulled it off her face on this rare occasion.

The ponytail featured tonnes of volume at the root and was tied up high to create a bouncy look. The lengths, featuring her lovely caramel highlights, were styled in loose waves to add to the overall glamour of the look.

© Shutterstock Rajwa Al Saif's engagement saw her wear a bouncy ponytail "The neat ponytail might represent control, discipline, and structure – qualities often associated with a more traditional or restrained identity," celebrity hairstylist and director of Neville Hair and Beauty, Elena Lavagni, tells us. "It could also reflect a shift from a polished, controlled public image to a more raw, authentic version of herself.

© Alamy Princess Rajwa rarely wears a ponytail - this was a different take from 2024 "If you look at previous styles of Princess Rajwa's, she wore her hair soft and loose…Her well‑executed ponytail is neat, controlled, and confident. It supports the idea of a royal who is serious and attentive to her role." The hair expert adds: "She has paired her power ponytail with a high-collared outfit, making her look official and competent. Her hand across her husband's arm is also a sign of power - I think this is one of the most powerful images of the princess - a lot of thought has gone into her look."

Princess Rajwa's updo © Shutterstock Princess Rajwa wore her hair in a polished ponytail last year The only other time Rajwa has worn a look vaguely resembling her engagement look came last November, when she was seen at the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session, in Amman. Here, she rocked a lower ponytail with tighter waves through the lengths and rather than pulling the front section up and away from her face, she rocked curtain bangs with a centre parting, which framed her face elegantly. A strand of hair was also wrapped around the hairband for a polished finish.

View post on Instagram The mother-of-one opted for a more relaxed look in her most recent photo. The daughter-in-law of King Abdullah and Queen Rania was seen smiling alongside her husband and his sisters, Princess Iman, 29, and Princess Salma, 25, to mark her sister-in-law's birthdays. Here, Rajwa's hair, which fell just below the shoulder, was styled in playful mermaid waves, and her summery highlights seemed to have been swapped out so a rich raven hue covered her entire head – simply stunning!