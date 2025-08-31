Princess Rajwa joins mother-in-law Queen Rania for rare portrait to mark 55th birthday

On Sunday, Princess Rajwa, along with her husband Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, joined her mother-in-law Queen Rania for a new official portrait to mark a special occasion – the queen's 55th birthday. "Happy birthday to my loving mother. God bless you," Hussein, 31, wrote as he captioned the photo on Instagram, which saw him stand in all-black alongside his wife, who donned a white fitted shirt and khaki trousers. Meanwhile, Queen Rania looked elegant in a granite-hued wrap dress with long sleeves.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Hussein shared a new photo to mark his mother's birthday

Queen Rania's birthday portraits

The release of the new photograph came with a second photo, one that featured King Abdullah. Here, the royal birthday girl was seen wearing a traditional thoub by Eman Al Ahmed, which featured an intricate grey, white, and red geometric design. Her husband, the king, stood proudly beside her in a suit and a deep red tie. The photo was shared on the official Royal Hashemite Court Instagram account, alongside a touching message.

© Royal Hashemite Court King Abdullah also featured in Queen Rania's birthday photos

"Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday," it read. This year, Rania's solo birthday portrait allowed her to wear one of her best looks this year. The pleated seafoam-hued number featured long sleeves and a high neckline. Her hair was styled in loose waves to show off her honey-hued highlights.

© Royal Hashemite Court Queen Rania of Jordan posed for a portrait to mark her 55th birthday

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Who are the Jordanian royal family?

Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa's joint outings

The portrait is the first time Queen Rania and Princess Rajwa have been photographed together since they both attended the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sanchez in Venice in June. The Jordanian royal ladies were seen on a number of occasions throughout the three-day extravaganza. During the pre-wedding reception, Princess Rajwa, who shares baby Princess Iman with her husband, looked like a goddess in a golden gown by Tom Ford.

© Getty Images Queen Rania looked stunning in Tom Ford

© Getty Princess Rajwa married into the royal family in 2023

Meanwhile, Queen Rania matched her stylish energy in a rosy pink gown by Fendi. The queen has long shared a close bond with her daughter-in-law. Speaking at a reception ahead of Hussein and Rajwa's 2023 wedding, Rania recalled: "I'll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him. May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support."