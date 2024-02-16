Kate Hudson is identical to Princess Charlene with long-forgotten pixie haircut

Over the years Kate Hudson has become synonymous with gorgeous beachy locks. Whether it was her elbow-length layered look in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days or her sensational loose waves in Glass Onion, the Hollywood actress has established herself as the epitome of boho hair done well.

But throw it back to 2017 and the Bride Wars actress was rocking a totally different look that so many just don't remember. Yet she looked strikingly similar to the ever-stylish Princess Charlene who is the definition of hair goals to this day when it comes to a cropped look.

© Getty Kate's pixie cut was just like Princess Charlene's

The Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star was spotted at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in 2018 with a fabulous cropped pixie cut with blonde highlights that was swept to one side.

© Getty Goldie Hawn accompanied Kate Hudson to 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards where Kate rocked short hair

Kate showed off her short hair in a dramatic black and pink heart print floor-trailing gown that had a high lacy neck that accentuated her cropped look. In the March of that year, Kate took her new hair to the Golden Globe Awards where she rocked a black headband to go with her plunging black dress.

© Getty Princess Charlene has an iconic blonde pixie cut

Kate's short hair could have you double-taking as it looked so similar to Princess Charlene's iconic pixie cut. We love how the Princess of Monaco has thrown out the royal rulebook with her rebellious haircut that she wears in the same hue as the A Little White Lie star's look and is worn to one side to frame her face.

© Getty Kate styled her hair into a quiff to the POPSUGAR PlayGround event

By the summer of 2018, Kate was pregnant with her fourth child, her daughter Rani, sporting a more grown-out pixie cut with a quiff and tonnes of volume at the root as she attended the Popsugar Playground event. By the time Rani was born, Kate had mastered a bob and waved goodbye to the pixie cut altogether.

© Getty Kate Hudson took her buzz cut to the Annual Urbanworld Film Festival in 2017

The actress's blonde pixie cut was part of her hair evolution out of a dark buzz cut. Kate shaved her head in 2017 for a part in 'Chandelier' singer Sia's 2021 movie Music which was originally called Sister.

The actress appeared on Lorraine where she opened up about the experience of bidding farewell to her trademark boho tresses. "My little one and Sia took clippers to it," Kate recalled. "It’s funny because when you’re doing it for a role you don’t really think about it because you’re just ready for it. You’re like, 'Let’s do this.' But when it was done, it was like: 'Oh, my head’s shaved'."

© Getty Kate looked unrecognisable with a dark buzz cut

"I really loved it, I actually miss it," she admitted. "My boyfriend used to rub my head and it would put me right to sleep. I’ll never forget that sensation of just falling asleep to him rubbing my head. I’d never felt anything like that before."

© Getty Kate Hudson is known for her boho waves

Kate showed off her extreme hair transformation at a Q&A for Marshall during the 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival in September 2017 before taking to the red carpet for the event with her then-boyfriend, now-fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Kate opted for a grungy look with short hair and dark eyeliner

She rocked the ultra-short brunette cut with a silver one-shoulder gown and a pair of large diamond stud earrings. The Something Borrowed star's hair started to grow out but she kept the deep hue when she appeared on the Today show with hair that was styled in a spiky fashion and rocked with dark smudgy eyeliner for a vampy look.

© Getty Kate styled her pixie cut with a headband

Princess Charlene also went through a deep brunette pixie cut phase. Last spring the statuesque royal was spotted at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco with deep chocolate brown hair that no one saw coming.

© Getty Princess Charlene's dark hair was so chic

By October of the same year, her brunette locks were a thing of the past as she was seen bringing it back to her signature blonde style at the final of the Rugby World Cup held at the Stade de France near Paris.