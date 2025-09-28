Princess Rajwa debuts raven hair transformation - and looks incredible

Princess Rajwa has rocked honey-hued highlights in her brunette for over a year, but in a new Instagram photo, the daughter-in-law of King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan seemingly debuted a new look. Crown Prince Hussein's wife, 31, featured in a new photo on social media posted by her husband, featuring his sisters Princess Iman, 29, and Princess Salma's, 25, birthdays (which are one day apart on 27 and 26 September respectively) where her hair looked visibly darker.

Princess Rajwa's hair was styled in bouncy waves that sat away from her face and tumbled over her shoulders, all signs of her caramel highlights gone. The dark shade looked beautiful and is stunning for autumn, when the princess will start to embrace darker hues in her clothing and accessories. Talking of clothing, on this occasion, the Saudi Arabian-born royal wore a chocolate brown draped silk shirt by Dries Van Noten.

The wrap-style top featured a wrap-style front with long sleeves, as well as a collared neckline, and was paired with cream trousers with a barrel-style leg. She also debuted the gorgeous 'The Wave Choker with Dangling Pink Sapphires' by Ailes, which added a regal touch. Her makeup look featured a peach-toned nude lip and a smokey eye - so glamorous!

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock Rajwa's hair used to feature highlights around her face

Princess Rajwa's best hair looks

1 4 Off-duty chic © Shutterstock Princess Rajwa was seen leaving the Bezos-Sanchez wedding in style The ultimate off-duty moment, Princess Rajwa was spotted heading home from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Venice with her hair completely unstyled. A rare moment for a princess, but one that showed that your hair doesn't have to be styled into an intricate do to look glossy.

2 4 Perfect ponytail © Shutterstock Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa were all smiles as they reunited at the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session A super polished look, Princess Rajwa's ponytail was pure perfection at the 20th Parliament's first ordinary session in Amman last year. The style featured plenty of volume at the root, while the piece of hair wound around the hairband ensured it looked sleek. You also can't go wrong with curtain bangs to soften a ponytail look.

3 4 Loose waves © Shutterstock Princess Rajwa put her highlights on full display in her first official photo with her newborn daughter, Princess Iman Putting her honey highlights on full display, Rajwa was photographed from the side, showing the dimension in the hair around her face as she wore it in loose waves while holding her newborn daughter, Princess Iman, before leaving the King Hussein Medical Centre hospital in Amman.

4 4 Half updo © The Hashemite Royal Court Princess Rajwa was beaming in the royal portraits We're also obsessed with her half updo. The perfect middle ground, Rajwa styled out this hairdo in an official portrait released by the Royal Hashemite Court to mark the first anniversary of her wedding to Crown Prince Hussein last June. Her cascading waves accentuated the different tones in her hair, as did the wavy face-framing strands.