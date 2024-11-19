Princess Rajwa looks so different following post-birth hair transformation

Princess Rajwa looked so high fashion on Monday as she stepped out for the opening of the first regular session of the 20th National Assembly alongside her mother-in-law Queen Rania.

The Saudi Arabian-born Jordanian royal, 30, has transformed her hair since the birth of her daughter Princess Iman in August, cutting feathery curtain bangs into the front to frame her face. She swept the lengths up into a swishy ponytail.

© Instagram/Queen Rania Crown Prince Hussein's wife wore an uber-modern outfit, ditching her floaty gowns for something cooler.



© Alamy The royal's unexpected all-black theme was continued into her accessories with the 'Goji' mini bag from Jil Sander and the 'Marcie 50' leather pumps from Chloe.

© Alamy Rajwa's post-baby outing Prior to her hair switch-up, Rajwa was spotted during her first post-birth outing alongside her husband at a Jordan v Oman football match. Rajwa looked lovely with old Hollywood curls in her highlighted hair as she donned a navy shirt dress with an elasticated waistline.

© Alamy Becoming a mother Princess Rajwa welcomed baby Iman on 3 August. The news was shared by the Royal Hashemite Court's social media pages, with a message reading: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him."

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The new mother was seen leaving the hospital five days later in a gorgeous white and blue floral dress which was poles apart from her structured all-black look from Monday. The smiling royal teamed the printed linen shirt dress by Evi Grintela with a pair of chunky white trainers for comfort and style.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The Jordanian royal family flocked around the new addition to their family in a collection of sweet photos shared shortly after her birth. Hussein's siblings Princess Salma, 24, and Prince Hashem, 19, looked on lovingly as King Abdullah held his granddaughter in a floral muslin blanket. DISCOVER: Queen Rania shares glimpse inside new mother Princess Rajwa's pristine home with baby Iman

"Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!," wrote a very excited Queen Rania.