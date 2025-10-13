Princess Kate once banished iconic curls in favour of poker straight hair – see 'sporadic' reason

If the Princess of Wales weren't incredible enough, her long brunette tresses have certainly earned icon status over the years. Long, glossy, and styled into big bouncy waves, Kate's hair has become part of her signature look over the last five years or so. But there have been rare occasions when Prince William's wife has banished her gorgeous curls in favour of a poker straight look – a look she has scrubbed from her hair repertoire entirely this year.
In 2022, Kate, now 43, was seen at a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, where her hair was parted in the centre and straightened so it cascaded sleekly down her back. The front sections were also tucked behind her ears to reveal her statement disc earrings by Onitaa.
"The Princess of Wales has worn her hair straight rather sporadically during her royal career. Although it always looks so sleek and shiny and gives her look a modern edge when she does, in order to get it poker straight, serious heat would have to be applied to the hair which we know isn't the best for the texture," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, says. "I think Kate opts for curls as they are lower maintenance; she doesn't need to brush them constantly during royal events, and it makes her mane look thicker, which is always a bonus."
As far as her outfit on this occasion, Kate's sleek hair meant her shimmery dress wasn't overpowered. The princess donned a glistening Vampire's Wife ankle-skimming gown with a cinched waistline and ruffled short sleeves, as well as a bateau neckline. Though we haven't seen Kate wear her hair straight for a royal engagement in 2025, we are manifesting this look and casting our eyes back to our favourite moments from 2023 and earlier...