Princess Kate just made the 'royal twist' hairstyle cool again - and we're totally sold

The Princess of Wales looked as stunning as ever during a visit to the Royal Air Force in Coningsby on Thursday. Cutting a truly fabulous figure in a sleek grey power Suit by Bella Freud, the mother-of-three gave us all a lesson on amping up the humble two-piece with high heels and a smattering of delicate jewellery. Her makeup was subtle yet defined, accentuating her gorgeous features, and she accessorised to perfection, sporting a thin black belt which popped against the softer grey tones of the suit, while her gold winged RAF brooch was a subtle way of paying tribute to the force on her visit.

But did you spot her hair? Kate's mane, which has been widely discussed over the past few months due to its newly blonde hue, was teased in a super trendy, half-up, half-down style. Her hair bore a wonderful curly texture, and it looked like it had been twisted into sections for this look. It's considered an ultra feminine 'do as it still boasts the long length, yet it is pulled way from her face. The low-maintenance look is great for when you're partaking in activities and don't want wispy sections to obstruct your face.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate wore a grey suit for her outing at RAF Coningsby

© Getty Images Kate's hair cascaded down her back as she greeted children How to do the 'Princess twist' at home Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray tells HELLO! that Kate's new look is pretty easy to achieve yourself.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess's hair stayed intact all day "Split the hair in half from ear to ear and work with only the front section to begin with," he explains. "Then, split the front into three sections, with the middle section being bigger, and starting at the top corner of the eyebrows to help with proportion. A gentle backcomb through the middle section, with the help of 'Living Proof Advance Clean Dry' shampoo for structure, which creates the foundation of the half-up style," the hairdresser of Lioness Chloe Kelly advises.

© Getty This hairstyle is feminine yet smart "Smooth the hair back to the crown, and secure with hairpins, just below. For a softer result, you can leave pieces of hair down at the front for face framing. With the remaining hair at the sides, create two twists on either side, going away from the face, crossing over at the back."

