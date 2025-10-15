Best bridesmaid hairstyles for short, medium & long hair to look 'polished' all day

Have you just got engaged? Congratulations! There is always so much to think about when planning your big day; the venue, the dress, the cake - the list is endless. But a hugely important part of wedding nuptials (aside from the bride and groom) is the bridesmaids! Bridesmaids hold a vital role, and deciding what they are wearing is no mean feat. Not only do you have their outfits to consider, but also how they style their hair is a huge deal. Everyone tends to have different lengths of hair, and it can be hard to find a style that suits all.

You want something flattering for each bridesmaid, and it also needs to be a comfortable yet chic style that doesn't require maintenance throughout the day. Bridesmaids are busy throughout the big day, tending to the bride's every need, and a 'do that requires constant brushing and preening just won't suffice. Bridesmaid hair tends to be neat and pulled away from the face, but of course, it's all down to personal preference. Fabian Lliguin, professional stylist and co-founder of Rahua, tells HELLO! about the bridesmaid hairstyles that always work well.

© Getty Images Finding the right hairstyle for your bridesmaids doesn't have to be hard

First things first, it's all about the hair preparation ahead of the big day. "Healthy, radiant hair starts weeks, even months, before the big day," Fabian explains. "I recommend regular scalp and hair massages. These rituals help strengthen and nourish hair from the roots, while creating a moment of self-care before such a special occasion."

© Getty Images Keep shorter styles simple For short hair Fabian says: "Keep it simple and sculpted - short hair always looks beautiful when it has movement and shine. I love using a touch of 'Rahua Cream Wax' with a drop of 'Legendary Amazon Oil'. Together they give hold and definition, while keeping hair soft and pliable - perfect for creating clean, effortless texture."

Recommended video You may also like Royal Wedding hair stylist talks the messy bun look for Meghan

© Getty Images A soft wave is great way to style mid-length hair For medium-length hair "A soft wave or half-up look always feels timeless," the talented professional explains. "Use a detangler to smooth and protect strands, then finish with a balm and apply for touchups throughout the day. It keeps the style polished, hydrated, and free of flyaways - even after hours of celebration."

© Getty Images Loose hair that's coiffed into curls looks goregous on long hair For long hair "With long hair, the key is keeping it natural and light, not too 'done,'" Fabian quips. "A loose braid, low bun, or soft waves always look modern. Finish with a fine mist to gently set the look and add a bit of natural texture and hold."

