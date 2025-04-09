Victoria Beckham proves you can have 'effortless' balayage hair in your 50s

Victoria Beckham's hair is just as iconic as her wardrobe. Although she is known for rocking a bob most of the time, she's also dabbled in hair extensions and a pixie crop over the years.

The wife of David Beckham is always changing her mane and her latest look is the ever-trending balayage. The fashion designer has kept loyal to her brunette tresses, but has added a hint of blonde to the ends, lightening up her whole look in the process.

© DFY/Shutterstock Victoria is a big fan of balayage right now

Many would say that the 50-year-old is sporting the 'new ombre', a style that's gaining popularity in 2025.

What is the new ombré?

Charley Henery, British Colour Technician of the Year and International Artistic Director at TONI&GUY, explained to HELLO!: "Victoria's new colour is a grown-up spin on ombré and is absolutely stunning. It combines brunette and blonde tones, perfectly complementing the trend of darker roots and lighter ends. It creates a soft, fluid transition of colour that is easy to maintain."

© Getty Images for BoF Victoria's famous mane is lighter at the ends

Going for this look in your 50s is easier than you may think and a great way to update your existing colour. "The depths and tones created in the mid-lengths and ends can be adjusted depending on a person’s current colour and whether they prefer a cooler or warmer result," quips Charley, adding: "This technique of working with a root colour alongside lighter pieces through the lengths and ends is the ideal solution, offering a fresh approach that still retains a natural, effortless feel."

Ombre hair like VB's works better on hair of some length, advises Charley. "If the hair is too short (e.g. a pixie cut), the fluidity of the colour transition may not be as noticeable. However, the technique can be adapted by incorporating lighter pieces through the front only, where the length allows for better visibility of the colour graduation.

Can I have balayage hair in my 50s?

Although changing a hair colour you've been used to for quite some time can be hard, going about it like Victoria is the way to go. Charley agrees. "Age is just a number - no rule says certain colours are off-limits once you hit 50. Embrace this exciting new chapter of your life by experimenting with your hair colour. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your look and feel more confident in your evolving beauty."

What should I ask my hairdresser for when opting for ombre on balayage?

You need to be quite specific when opting for Victoria's look. As a beauty editor, I would say perhaps take a snapshot of Victoria's latest style into the salon with you.

Charley explains: "This look can be easily achieved in the salon, but the degree of lightness on the mid-lengths and ends will depend on the current colour of the roots. If they have been using a root colour, the colourist will need to apply a pre-lightener to lift the hair. At TONI&GUY, we incorporate the exclusive 'Label M- M Plex' £24.97 / $39.95 bonding treatment into the colour process, so we can ensure that no damage is caused to the hair.

"To achieve this look, book a root tint and balayage service. However, it is essential to have a consultation before any new colour service to discuss the finer details. This will help determine the appropriate timing for the appointment."