Flattering haircuts for grey hair that will brighten your face instantly

Everyone seems to have an opinion on greying hair. Some say if you embrace it fully, it's enlightening and brave; others wouldn't dare consider it, rushing to the salon every eight weeks to get their roots touched up. That being said, it has never been cooler to embrace the greys right now. Giving in to the grey is empowering and shows acceptance. Also, ageing is happening to us all, and grey hair is something that we will most probably experience as we age; no one is exempt.

If you've gone grey but still want your face to look youthful, you've come to the right place. We've called in the experts to tell us what hairstyles are the best for grey hair and will elevate your look. "Modern cuts are designed to work with your natural texture rather than against it. Today, it’s all about effortless sophistication: shapes that fall beautifully into place with minimal styling, so you can look put-together without spending ages in front of the mirror," Matt Taylor, senior stylist at Hadley Yates, tells HELLO!

It has never been more trendy to have grey hair

Long hair that's grey needs upkeep "Longer hair lengths can be incredibly versatile; however, they tend to need a bit more maintenance than their shorter counterparts, quips Matt. "There's no denying the elegance of longer hair, but it often requires regular trims, heat styling and product to keep it looking polished - especially if your hair is finer, greying or prone to frizz. As we age, texture can change too, so what once was a low-effort length might now need a little more TLC to keep it looking fresh and healthy. A shorter, cleverly cut shape can be transformative."

This shorter style is so elegant French bob Matt thinks opting for a bob is a great idea for greying hair. "Think bob length with some soft layering - that classic French," he adds. "It's a style that does all the work for you, from jaw-framing shape to soft movement through the back. This chic, above-the-shoulder shape is timeless for a reason. The gentle layers create natural volume and movement, while the length hits that flattering sweet spot at the jawline - highlighting your features and giving the hair natural lift. It's elegant but never fussy, and works across hair textures, whether straight, wavy or slightly coarse."

A soft bob falls into place with minimal effort A soft bob Matt feels a 'soft bob' is low maintenance. "Soft bob-like shapes do all the heavy graft, so you don't have to. When a cut is cleverly structured, it falls into place with minimal coaxing. The right shape can encourage natural body and bend in the hair, so even on air-dry days, it looks intentional rather than undone. Generally, lifting the hair above the shoulders tends to increase the natural movement, and even for those with very little movement in their hair, it will give it a softness that needs little tending.