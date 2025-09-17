10 iconic '90s hairstyles that have made a major comeback in 2025

It's said that fashion returns every 20-30 years or so, and it has certainly proven to be true in 2025, a year in which everything old is new again. We can't help but feel nostalgic when it comes to style this season, now that we're seeing the return of everything from 1990s-era bucket hats to slip dresses, and even the Y2K aesthetic is back in style. TikTok is filled with Millennials and Gen Xers who can't believe that they're seeing the comeback of some of the looks they've long put away. Well, brace yourselves, because it's not just '90s fashion that has returned: 1990s hairstyles are back, too.

Yes, get ready to travel back to the decade that defined a generation with its iconic grunge and hip hop, must-see TV, platform shoes and, last but definitely not least, absolutely unforgettable hairstyles and accessories. The '90s weren't just a groundbreaking time for fashion; the decade was also a revolution for our hair.

From the Spice Girls' style to Jennifer Aniston's The Rachel, the decade was all about bold, playful and fearless hairstyles. There were intricate braids and gravity-defying space buns, preppy scrunchies and the ubiquitous hair clips, bobby pins and barrettes that added a cool edge to any look. These weren't just hairstyles; they were hair statements.

We're shocked but pleased to say that some of the most iconic '90s hairstyles and accessories are back and cooler than ever, updated for 2025. The best part is they're so easy - from a sleek, high Kate Moss-inspired ponytail (even better if you add a scrunchie) to the baby braids that have been rocked by the likes of Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber.

Even the spiky buns that took the world by storm from the late 1990s into the 2000s are here again with a fun, retro twist. So if you want to know how the fashion set are nailing the ultimate '90s vibe today, here are 10 looks that have been updated for 2025.

90s-inspired hairstyles & accessories trending in 2025

1/ 10 © Getty Images From soft velvet to polka dots and pinstripes, scrunchies are an easy way to add detail to your hairstyle. Scrunchies Sex and the City fans may remember the great scrunchie debate between Carrie Bradshaw and literary love interest Berger as they discussed whether or not women in New York City wore them. Well, there's no controversy this season - scrunchies are here, and they're majorly trending. The classic hair accessory might have been a popular choice for teens back in the day, but the classic scrunchie has made a comeback, and it's all grown up.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Designers like Miu Miu are getting in on the act Bobby pins and barrettes Miu Miu and Prada barrettes have been spotted all over Fashion Weeks, but you don’t have to splash out on designer clips if you want to revive the essence of this iconic decade. Whether placed symmetrically, to pin up your hair, or all over, it’s a case of the more, the merrier when it comes to '90s looks inspired by everyone from Cameron Diaz to every female character on Friends.



3/ 10 © Getty Images The hairstyle spotted at every rave in the 90s has returned Space buns If you're looking for an original and distinctive hairstyle to give your look a '90s twist, whimsical space buns - similar to Bantu knot protective styles, which are also back in force - are the perfect choice. These two small, high braided buns, one on each side of the head, will make you stand out from the crowd. They're easy to do - just braid, wrap, and pin! - and will give you a fashion-forward but playful vibe.

4/ 10 © Getty Images Make the look even more retro by adding clips or barrettes Baby braids Face-framing plaits were everywhere in the 1990s and this simple style is one of the easiest ways to capture the essence of the decade. Hailey Bieber is a fan of this look, which is all over TikTok and so easy to recreate. Just create two small three-strand braids, one on each side of your face, and leave the rest of your hair loose. Voilà - instant style.

5/ 10 © Getty Images Influencer Grece Ghanem, 60, shows us how to style a silk scarf The return of the scarf Silk scarves have become a fashion week must-have, as relevant, practical and versatile as ever. When it comes to your hairstyle, you can use it any way that fits your look. Fold it into a triangle and tie it at the nape of your neck over a loose hairstyle to create a casual look (or cover a bad hair day). You can also accessorise by tying it around your ponytail - or even weaving it into a braid - for romance, a là Emily in Paris.

6/ 10 Supermodels like Kate Moss made the high ponytail iconic in the 1990s The '90s ponytail Ariana Grande was ahead of the curve: a sleek-and-chic high ponytail is your passport to the 90s, and it's simple, quick and super chic. To get the look, just gather all your hair into a high ponytail, and use your favourite product - a smoothing cream, wax, hair gel, or hairspray to smooth the front and tame any flyaways. For an even more vintage vibe, leave some loose strands at the front. With this simple gesture, you'll be transported to a time of fun, music, and loads of style. It's the perfect hairstyle to relive your best memories and feel like a true pop star.

7/ 10 © Getty Images The hairstyle that was introduced in the '90s and 'spiked' in the early 2000s is back to make a point Spiky bun If you want to channel your inner Spice Girl and sport an iconic '90s hairstyle, this updo is the one for you. Gather all your hair into a high bun, leaving some loose strands, then fix them with a bit of gel or wax to give it that rebellious spike. This hairstyle, besides being super easy to do, guarantees a fun look and takes your look back to pre-Y2K days.

8/ 10 © Getty Images Teamed with cat eye sunglasses for the ultimate in street style Hair bands The '90s supermodel staple is back - a sleek wide hairband that even makes a bad hair day look good. Spotted everywhere from the runways and front rows of fashion week to celebs and our favourite influencers, this trending accessory has become one of the season's must-haves. Whether it's minimalist, velvet or in a bold hue, this accessory is perfect for adding a retro touch to any look. And here's a styling tip: discreetly secure it with bobby pins underneath.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Butterfly clips and tiny rimless glasses? Retro styling that gets a 10 out of 10 Butterfly clips So it's pretty obvious hair clips, in all their forms, once again have a grip on the beauty world. For a more subtle, comfy, and whimsical look, you'll want to try butterfly clips. Just gather a few strands from either side of your face and secure them by squeezing the 'wings' of the tiny clips and releasing to hold. You can choose clips of different sizes, colours and shapes to match your outfit.

