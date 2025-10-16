Candice Swanepoel's wild then-and-now transformation following Victoria's Secret Show

Candice Swanepoel could easily be mistaken for a real-life angel. With her flowing blonde hair, sun-kissed skin, and sculpted abs – not to mention those long, toned legs – she looks as though she was carved by the heavens. The South African model has always been breathtakingly beautiful, but her evolution into the iconic blonde bombshell we know today is truly something. The 36-year-old lit up the Victoria’s Secret runway on Wednesday, stunning in two sultry ensembles. Her first look featured a black lace lingerie set, layered with a matching lace cloak and dramatic sleeves, all accented by a sparkling diamond-encrusted belly chain. For her second appearance, she embodied full angel mode in a brown lace ensemble, complete with a diamond-embellished top and golden wings.

Following her captivating runway return, HELLO! takes a closer look at Candice's transformation over the years – plus the exact workout and diet routine behind her signature Victoria’s Secret–ready physique.

© FilmMagic Candice Swanepoel grace the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2025 Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel's transformation

© WireImage Candice Swanepoel during the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2006 show 2006 Candice was once a brunette when she strutted down the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2006 runway.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Candice during the 2010 Victoria's Secret show 2010 Candice sported long blonde curls with a red tartan costume during the 2010 Victoria's Secret show.

© WireImage Candice at the Empire State Building 2015 In peak 2015-core, Candice wore a hot pink top with a leather jacket as she lit the Empire State Building in pink stripes.



© Penske Media via Getty Images Candice walked for Oscar de la Renta 2020 Candice sported a bold red lip with an elegant black dress during the Oscar de la Renta fall/winter 2020 show.



© WireImage Candice during the 2025 Victoria's Secret show 2025 Candice looked like a real life angel with gold wings and a bedazzled top during the 2025 Victoria's Secret show.

Candice Swanepoel's workout and diet routine

The Victoria's Secret model previously revealed her morning routine during an interview with The Cut. "I’m usually up early. I can’t really do anything until I’ve had a coffee or a shower – it resets me," she shared. "My breakfast varies depending on my mood. I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter. I discovered it from doing research; I like to be on beauty blogs. I’ve always loved nutrition and because I’ve worked out for so many years, I’ve figured out what’s best for my body and keeping my energy up. It’s evolved from that."

Candice continued: "Sometimes I also like to have eggs and toast or make a grilled cheese. I have one of these sandwich press things but you do it on the fire (or a gas stove) and it toasts the bread so beautifully." However, the model ensures that she doesn't restrict herself too much when it comes to her diet. "Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment," she explained.

© GC Images Candice Swanepoel's Victoria's Secret after-party look

The mother-of-two ensures she maintains an active lifestyle – something she has been passionate about from a young age. "I’ve always been in tune with my body. I started dancing when I was really young, and it just gives you a different sense of your body. Then I started with Victoria’s Secret and building my body with Justin [Gelband]," she shared. "I’ve been lucky – I was born with quite a fast metabolism. I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries. Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well."

Candice keeps her fitness routine dynamic by combining weight training, yoga, and Pilates – giving her both strength and flexibility while keeping workouts fresh and balanced. "Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby. I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed – I try at least twice a week. How often I do it depends on if I get my baby down or not," she added.