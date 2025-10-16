Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Candice Swanepoel's wild then-and-now transformation following Victoria's Secret Show
Subscribe
Candice Swanepoel's wild then-and-now transformation following Victoria's Secret Show

Candice Swanepoel's wild then-and-now transformation following Victoria's Secret Show

Candice Swanepoel graced the Victoria’s Secret 2025 show, and HELLO! has uncovered the exact workout and diet routine behind her runway-ready body

Candice Swanepoel in brown lingerie and wings at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show© Variety via Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
1 hour ago
Share this:

Candice Swanepoel could easily be mistaken for a real-life angel. With her flowing blonde hair, sun-kissed skin, and sculpted abs – not to mention those long, toned legs – she looks as though she was carved by the heavens. The South African model has always been breathtakingly beautiful, but her evolution into the iconic blonde bombshell we know today is truly something. The 36-year-old lit up the Victoria’s Secret runway on Wednesday, stunning in two sultry ensembles. Her first look featured a black lace lingerie set, layered with a matching lace cloak and dramatic sleeves, all accented by a sparkling diamond-encrusted belly chain. For her second appearance, she embodied full angel mode in a brown lace ensemble, complete with a diamond-embellished top and golden wings.

Following her captivating runway return, HELLO! takes a closer look at Candice's transformation over the years – plus the exact workout and diet routine behind her signature Victoria’s Secret–ready physique.

Candice Swanepoel in black lingerie on the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2025 Fashion Show © FilmMagic
Candice Swanepoel grace the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2025 Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel's transformation

Candice Swanepoel wearing Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2006 red shirt bruentte © WireImage

Candice Swanepoel during the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2006 show

2006

Candice was once a brunette when she strutted down the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2006 runway. 

Candice Swanepoel in red costume during the 2010 VICTORIA'S SECRET Fashion Show © Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Candice during the 2010 Victoria's Secret show

2010

Candice sported long blonde curls with a red tartan costume during the 2010 Victoria's Secret show.

Candice Swanepoel in leather jacket and pink top lights The Empire State Building In Pink Stripes on December 7, 2015 © WireImage

Candice at the Empire State Building

2015

In peak 2015-core, Candice wore a hot pink top with a leather jacket as she lit the Empire State Building in pink stripes.

Candice Swanepoel in black dress on the catwalk © Penske Media via Getty Images

Candice walked for Oscar de la Renta

2020

Candice sported a bold red lip with an elegant black dress during the Oscar de la Renta fall/winter 2020 show.

Candice Swanepoel in brown lingerie with gold wings walks the runway during the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show © WireImage

Candice during the 2025 Victoria's Secret show

2025

Candice looked like a real life angel with gold wings and a bedazzled top during the 2025 Victoria's Secret show.

Candice Swanepoel's workout and diet routine

The Victoria's Secret model previously revealed her morning routine during an interview with The Cut. "I’m usually up early. I can’t really do anything until I’ve had a coffee or a shower – it resets me," she shared. "My breakfast varies depending on my mood. I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter. I discovered it from doing research; I like to be on beauty blogs. I’ve always loved nutrition and because I’ve worked out for so many years, I’ve figured out what’s best for my body and keeping my energy up. It’s evolved from that."

Candice continued: "Sometimes I also like to have eggs and toast or make a grilled cheese. I have one of these sandwich press things but you do it on the fire (or a gas stove) and it toasts the bread so beautifully." However, the model ensures that she doesn't restrict herself too much when it comes to her diet. "Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment," she explained.

Candice Swanepoel in black dress for Victoria Secret after-party © GC Images
Candice Swanepoel's Victoria's Secret after-party look

The mother-of-two ensures she maintains an active lifestyle – something she has been passionate about from a young age. "I’ve always been in tune with my body. I started dancing when I was really young, and it just gives you a different sense of your body. Then I started with Victoria’s Secret and building my body with Justin [Gelband]," she shared. "I’ve been lucky – I was born with quite a fast metabolism. I’m that girl who orders the healthy plate with a side of fries. Your body is like a machine and everyone’s is different. I know mine quite well."

Candice keeps her fitness routine dynamic by combining weight training, yoga, and Pilates – giving her both strength and flexibility while keeping workouts fresh and balanced. "Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby. I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed – I try at least twice a week. How often I do it depends on if I get my baby down or not," she added.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More