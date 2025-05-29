Sofia Vergara flaunts her hourglass figure in a bathing suit in latest snap — fans react

Sofia Vergara is causing a stir on the internet, thanks to her showing off her curvaceous figure in a social media post.

The actress was seen wearing a neon green one-piece with gold bracelets and a necklace, as she posed with one hand over her head, while the other rested on her thigh.

Sofia sported soft beach waves for her hairstyle and minimal black eyeliner with a nude lip. The stunning photograph was captured in Miami, as the tropical palm trees surround the ageless 52-year-old.

Viewers have Sofia's beauty and skincare brand, toty to thank for the mesmerizing shot, and many commentators called the actress "gorgeous" and "lovely."

The brand celebrated being "an official partner of Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2025," and what better way to celebrate, than by having its very own founder as the model in its post.

Toty captioned the carousel of pictures: "In partnership with the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame, we’re launching Sun Safe & Confident, a campaign rooted in skin health, body confidence, and sun protection education!"

The company hyped up its founder and added: "This summer, suncare takes the spotlight, just like Sofia Vergara always does." The bright green bathing suit may have stolen viewers' attention, but it wasn't the only one that Sofia was rocking in the post.

Another shot featured the actress wearing a bathing suit with beige and black patterning. The one shoulder piece includes its fabric dramatically draping off of Sofia's back.

The picture showcased the brunette with both arms above her head, as the ocean served as the backdrop. The overlaid text reads: "This year marks the launch of the Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame's 'Sun Safe & Confident.' "

Toty's stories included more pictures of the actress putting on the brand's sun protection while sitting on a lounge chair on the beach, as well as the actress powdering her face using a hand mirror, as she enjoyed her time on a boat.

Sofia launched the brand two years ago and it was through the actress' trial and error experiences of going to the beach in her motherland of Colombia, that inspired her to create the company.

She shared: "The plan was always 'go to the beach.' We did it the wrong way. We didn't know about protecting ourselves. We [applied] coconut oil. It was like frying a chicken," per People.

It was in the 90s when Sofia was reading through magazines, that she finally understood the importance of SPF and how vital it is to wear it outdoors.

She immediately put an end to tanning her face, however she did continue to tan her chest and neck a little while longer, until it all "clicked" for her.

The actress believes that it's her use of sun protection that helps her remain ageless and she's passing down the vital information to her family and friends.

Sofia shared: "I'm also now very grateful that I understood to use sun protection when I was younger, because I think that's why I feel good now with the way I look. That's what I tell my niece."

The brand's name is sentimental, being that it came from her personal upbringing. The TV star explained: "In Colombia everybody has a nickname. Toty was mine since I was a little girl."