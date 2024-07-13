And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker on why it's vital to improve black women's health

After being on screen and stage for more than two decades, most recently as Lisa 'LTW' Todd Wexley in And Just Like That..., Nicole Ari Parker is branching out as a brand founder. After the effort and expense of having her hair washed and styled, the actress didn’t want to sweat during exercise and mess it up again. So she devised an absorbent but breathable headband to protect all types of hairstyles from sweat, launched in her own activewear brand Gymwrap.

HELLO! caught up for an exclusive chat with the 53-year-old star, mother to Sophie, 19, and Nicolas, 17, with her actor husband Boris Kodjoe, 51. The busy pair also run the Kodjoe Family Foundation, supporting global health and wellness initiatives in multicultural communities.

© Getty Nicole Ari Parker pictured filming And Just Like That...

Nicole, what led you to found Gymwrap?

"It was a labour of love – and problem-solving. I had two young children, so getting to the hairdresser was a luxury. Also, my husband's idea of quality 'us' time is going to the gym together or jogging on the beach. I started thinking about how my hair was controlling my life.

"The [US] Surgeon General had put out a statement saying 85 per cent of what affects black women health-wise is not genetic; it's preventable with exercise and diet. I realised, especially in the black community, most of us don’t exercise because we're choosing our hair over our health. I wanted to create this tool that gave us the choice to have both."

Does Gymwrap work with any hairstyle?

"One hundred per cent. It is so absorbent that it's for everyone. This technology is able to wick away moisture and let out heat – most bands just keep your hair out of your face. Also, the visors have a one-hour sweat absorbency and the material on the pants is so soft. We make all sizes and they have pockets – they're the bomb."

What does it take to get you into the gym?

"I do have the pressure of being an actress and on the most iconic show for fashion, so I want to be able to fit in the clothes! But everyone on the show and in the wardrobe department is body positive. We're all real women. It's been an incredible experience from the first season to now.

"But also, working out has changed for me. It's not so much about flat abs as it is centring; private time to think about things while I'm on the treadmill and being grateful that I have this body.

"My vanity is about longevity. I want to be here when my kids have kids."

© Instagram Gymwrap founder Nicole pictured with her son

What is your favourite way to exercise?

"I'm the person that walks everywhere, especially when I'm shooting in New York. I'll look down at the pedometer on my watch and I've taken 11,000 steps. That's a normal Tuesday. I'll walk to the theatre to see a show, walk to get something to eat, I'll run errands and before I know it, I'm at 15,000 steps.

"I'm a practical exerciser but I also love going to the gym. I always do cardio and focus on a body part. I try not to get distracted on my way to our garage gym, but the dogs want love, my son wants breakfast and the bicep curls become a distant memory."

How do you like to start your day?

"I have stopped going straight for my phone and I have a morning meditation. I recalibrate my energy, find a peaceful centre and stay in it. I rely on that instead of defaulting into self-doubt or a mental spiral. I try to work out four days a week and on those days, I have everything right by the side of the bed. If I'm crunched for time, I'll do a circuit right by the bed. It's free and easy."

How do you approach your nutrition?

"I'm a foodie and interested in the food component of our wellbeing. My son is 6ft 6in and only 17, so there’s a lot of food consumption in my house. Food is a big part of our life and I always try to fill up tummies, but also be health conscious at the same time.

© Instagram Nicole dressed to impress as Lisa 'LTW' Todd Wexley

"Our family time is around dinner and I cherish that time with our kids. During the week we have regular foods like spaghetti, baked chicken or grilled salmon and vegetables. There's always protein, vegetables and some carbs."

Do you have any wellness essentials?

"I'm not really a gadget person, but I've really been trying to get my water in. My kids guzzle water, it's just Mom's Achilles heel. But in the past year, I decided to start getting this water down, so I line up my bottles of water every morning. Also, I take a hair, skin and nail supplement. And I love spirulina right now. I make these wonderful shakes; it's an acquired taste, but it has so many nutrients. I feel it right away."

Friendship is a focus for And Just Like That... What does it mean to you?

"Laughter, ride or die, got your back, there for the long haul, through all the ups and downs – I am lucky enough to have girlfriends that fit that criteria."

What's the key to your happy relationship?

"It was our 19th wedding anniversary in May – I really don't know how we did it! We're good to each other, we wanted the same things in terms of the kids. We're both individuals, we have fun. We like to travel and we've been each other's road-dog. The years just went by. I don't have a secret, but he loves my Gymwrap and supports me."

© Instagram Nicole with husband Boris

Tell us about the Kodjoe Family Foundation...

"We started it in honour of Sophie, who was born with spina bifida, to support families and parents of children with neural tube defects. As Sophie got older, she wanted to expand the foundation and help families in all areas.

"Tennis is a big part of our family because Boris was a tennis player – he came to the States from Germany at 17 to play tennis – and we just received a huge grant to support young athletes, sending them to tennis academies. Also, proceeds from Gymwrap sales go to the foundation to support global health initiatives. I’m so proud of it."

For more information and to check out the collection, visit thegymwrap.com