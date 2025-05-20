 Harrison Ford, 82, showcases muscular physique during latest outing 

It's been over 44 years since Harrison Ford first appeared on screen with his ripped physique in Raiders of the Lost Ark, but at 82, the actor has shown he's still in top form.

The Hollywood star stepped out in Brentwood last week and showed off his muscular upper body. Harrison donned a tight gray T-shirt with a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather belt. The casual ensemble was accessorized with brown boots and stylish sunglasses.

© Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID Harrison Ford showed off his muscular physique

The actor has previously acknowledged his status as one of Hollywood's heartthrobs. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in July last year, Harrison was asked about his new Red Hulk physique, which was described as "kinda hot."

"Well, you're not wrong," he replied. "I just gotta lay off the gym, though, I think."

© Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID Harrison was spotted during a solo run to Ace Hardware in Los Angeles

Harrison's sighting comes after he spoke out on his co-star Michael J. Fox's return to acting in the third season of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking amid his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis.

In an interview with People, Harrison said: "His willingness to be part of our show is a great source of inspiration and gives us a real purpose. It's not just us coming together, two actors. There's a story to tell, and our commitment to the story is what joins us together. I appreciate his willingness to be a part of the show."

"When we were together, it was an accomplishment of all of us trying to meet all the ambitions, both obvious and attendant, to the ideas we're trying to deal with. I've done what I could to acquaint myself with the aspects of the disease that I'm portraying, and I’m at a much different stage of the disease," he added.

"My character's in a much different stage of the disease than Michael's. But Michael, as Bill [Lawrence] points out, is totally there on the intellectual level. And emotionally, his humor and his courage are evident."

Calista Flockhart

Harrison was spotted on his solo outing without his doting wife, Calista Flockhart. The Indiana Jones actor and the Ally McBeal star first met at the 2002 Golden Globes and the pair eventually tied the knot with a private ceremony in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2010.

© FilmMagic The couple married in 2010

Despite their 22-year age gap, Calista has previously spoken out about how it was never a concern. "It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me'. It doesn't factor into our relationship at all," she told People.

"I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It's not handsome, it's more cute. He looks like a little boy."

The couple split their time between their sprawling ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and their luxurious mansion in Brentwood, California.