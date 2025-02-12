I tried Chris Hemsworth's workout plan and this is what happened

For all the people intimidated by the gym and overwhelmed when words like macros and micros get thrown around, Chris Hemsworth's Centr is just the app for you.

I'll preface this by saying that I am absolutely not a gym girl; I haven't set foot in one since 2019, and I am much happier going for a walk with friends than completing a HIIT workout. But Centr feels different. The app somehow managed to get me out of my exercise rut and to look forward to working out throughout the week despite how busy my life is.

When you first download the app, Centr prompts you to fill in your goals and workout experience to tailor the program to suit your needs. I chose to get fit and toned as my goal so that I would stop wheezing every time I walked up a flight of stairs. I chose a beginner workout plan, as I'm not well-versed in exercise techniques (aka I have no idea how to do a proper squat).

Lastly, I chose a pescatarian meal plan. Personally, I identify more as a flexitarian – I love the occasional beef burger – but felt that this meal plan would suit my tastes the most. I tried the plan for six weeks to understand the app fully.

WATCH: Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym

What is Centr?

© Instagram Chris created the Centr app in 2019

Chris Hemsworth, otherwise known as the face (and body) behind the Marvel superhero Thor, created the app back in 2019 after working hard to achieve his look for the iconic character and meeting health experts and trainers who inspired him along the way. Chris explained on the app's website how important having a team was to his fitness journey, which inspired him to create Centr.

"The biggest lesson I've learnt? We all need support and a plan. This is the team and wellness app that unlocked my potential and helped me live my happiest, healthiest life," he said. "I've had to train my body for certain roles – bulking up or slimming down – and I was forced to educate myself on how best to do that safely and efficiently," he continued.

"I spent a lot of time trying to figure it out on my own, searching the internet…but there's just so much information out there. Centr is my answer to that. We've built a community of people I trust and respect in the various fields of training, nutrition and mental wellness, and they are all available in one place."

You can do a seven-day free trial of the app before becoming a full-paying member. Prices range from $29.99 billed each month, to $79.99 quarterly, to $179.99 billed annually, which equates to around $15 a month. This is the best value as it ends up cheaper and allows more time to get the most out of the app.

The workout plans

© Instagram The app contains workouts for all skills levels

The Aussie native has always emphasized the importance of getting fit in a healthy way. "It's very easy to go for the showy muscle but for Thor, I don't want cosmetic muscle," he said.

When I first began exploring the app, I was nervous that the workouts would be Thor-level intense and built for people like Chris. I was pleasantly surprised when I was offered easy beginner workouts and stretching exercises as an entry point.

There are so many workouts on this app that it's easy to get overwhelmed when you see words like "fusion" and "cable builder" flashing on the screen. Luckily, Centr tailors your workout plans to your needs and what you will eat that day in the meal plan to ensure you get enough energy to complete the exercise.

© Getty Images Each day brings a different tailored workout

I was given a 20 to 30-minute workout almost every day, which was the perfect length for my busy life. My personal favorites were the HIIT HIRT Strength: Get Strong and the HIIT HIRT Strength: Total Endurance workouts with Ingrid – she made it look so easy and approachable. Each workout is pre-recorded; you can even connect it to your TV if you prefer to follow along on the big screen.

While Chris prefers intense cardio and never skips leg day, I opted for the beginner-friendly options, which felt non-judgemental. The Centr trainers explained the techniques for each move, which I loved as someone who still doesn't know how to squat properly.

Some of the routines required equipment, and while I did have the Centr kit, which included an ab roller, physio ball, slam ball and slider discs, it was easy to filter workouts for what equipment I did or didn't have. Or, if I felt like using none at all, there were plenty available to choose from.

The meal plans

© Twitter Chris had to slim down fast for his role in In the Heart of the Sea

Exercise starts in the kitchen, something which Chris is very aware of. The star has had to change his body numerous times for roles that required either an ultra-slim frame as in Rush or In the Heart of the Sea, or Oscar-worthy abs like in Thor.

The father of three has previously revealed that he eats six times a day, and focuses on consuming a high amount of protein – particularly chicken breast, eggs, steak, fish, vegetables, tuna, avocado, cottage cheese, and brown rice. It's clear Chris has had a hand in the meal plan section of the app, with over 1000 recipes and a wealth of accessible information about nutritional content.

The meals were by far my favorite part of the app; like the workouts, it was easy to filter them by meal type (breakfast, lunch and dinner), by dietary requirements, and even by ingredients.

Unlike Chris, I am not trying to bulk up, and identify more as a flexitarian than anything else. It was easy to find so many delicious recipes that weren't all meat-centric; in fact, there are so many incredible tofu recipes on there that I never would've thought of, like the Ginger Teriyaki Tofu dish. The app also has a search option, so when I was craving salmon one day, I just typed it in, and Centr spat out hundreds of easy and delicious recipes.

© Getty Images The recipes vary day by day and allow for flexibility and taste

The recipes varied every day, so I was never bored, and I particularly liked the fact that on some days, the lunch or dinner option was simply "leftovers"; as a single woman who has no sense of portion control, I often have a ton of food leftover that I spend the next few days trying to get through to avoid waste.

It also helped that I could change the portion sizes of each dish to suit my needs, and I could substitute ingredients easily. There is also a "going out" or "swap meal" option for each dish, in case you're not feeling that salmon and rice combo.

My favorite part of the meal plan was the snack section; I am a lifelong snack-lover and sweet tooth, and I often find that other meal plans tend to neglect this vital (for me) part of the day. The app emphasized the importance of snacks in your day-to-day life, and allowed me to get through the day without starving or feeling guilty.

My favorites were the Gooey Chocolate Raspberry Muffins and the Easy Lemon Bars. Also, a special shout out to the best smoothie recipe, the Apple Kiwi Green Smoothie, which is so delicious and has become a daily staple!

The holistic approach

© Getty Images The app includes sleep visualisations as well as daily meditations

The app has a bit of everything, not just workouts and recipes. It also chooses a daily meditation for you to do, proving that it really does approach health holistically. While this may seem out of left field for a fitness app, Chris emphasizes the importance of looking after your physical and mental health. "The more I've tried it, the more I think of it as training: you lift weights to build muscle, you meditate to build a stronger mind," he explained.

The sleep visualisations were my pick, as someone who has always struggled to get to sleep and often turned to podcasts to shut my mind off. For Chris, sleep is the most important thing for both his physical and mental health, acting as the building block to his workouts.

The Centr team also has a slew of health and wellness articles to provide more information on anything you need, from "what to look for in a protein powder" to "the ultimate guide for better sleep".

The app itself is very user-friendly and not at all intimidating, despite the thousands of recipes and workouts it holds. Instead, it distils them all into your daily plan, making getting healthy much more approachable. The only downfall is that you can't track your progress on Centr; it is more of a guide to healthy living rather than somewhere you can record your workouts, calories, or weight loss.

The final verdict

© Instagram Chris' goal is to make health and fitness accessible for all

As a general newbie to the health and fitness world, Centr was the perfect entry point with its straightforward meal and workout plans and holistic approach to wellness. Full disclosure: I did have the occasional day off the app and either chose to go for a run, walk with friends, or have a rest day.

As a busy woman, it also helped me to take a few days off without feeling guilty for not completing the plan. As it didn't track my progress, it was easy to be flexible; if I didn't have the energy to do a full-body cardio workout, I would switch it out for stretching exercises. I could easily choose the fish tacos if I didn't feel like a veggie pasta bake.

The downside is that it is quite expensive unless you choose the yearly subscription, which equates to around $15 monthly, the same as a streaming service.

Chris set out to make an app that was holistic, efficient and easily accessible for all, from the marathon runners to the fitness newbies like me. He has certainly achieved that in my opinion, and I will be renewing my membership when the time comes.