We’ve found a winter skincare duo that's clinically proven to target dryness and the look of wrinkles

When the temperature drops, there's one skin side effect that we all dread: dryness. Between sensitivity, flaking, tightness and rough patches, finding skincare products that will actually help feels like a full time job. These derma problems are caused by low humidity and frostier air stripping the skin of the moisture and oils it needs to look radiant.

As such, having multitasking products that soothe irritated cells whilst also boosting glow are paramount in winter. The good news is that radiant skin is still eminently possible to achieve this time of year – you just need to know which products to use. And one duo leading the charge for your winter woes is L'Oréal Paris.

You’ve probably seen Eva Longoria's iconic Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum adverts. But lesser known products by the French beauty giant are the L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Serum Le Duo and Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream. When paired together, they make the ultimate combination for remedying winter skin.

The ultimate winter skincare duo

L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Serum Le Duo is a hero product by the brand, and was used on the majority of models at its Paris Fashion Week show this year. It’s clinically proven to reverse 10 signs of ageing, harnessing two serums in one pump to do so. This duality means double the ingredients – and doubling down on wrinkles, sagging and dullness.

On one side is a collagen peptide booster formulated to help skin rebuild firmness and smooth wrinkles from the inside out. On the other side, 12 dermatological actives (including powerhouses vitamin B3 and C) are fused to reignite radiance and even skin tone. With loss of radiance being a particular concern for most of us in winter, this dose of vitamins is a welcome one.

Designed to flourish alongside the aforementioned serum is L'Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream. Enriched with micro-collagen peptides – which are the individual amino acids derived from the protein and harnessed for their regenerative and structural benefits – it is formulated to help firm facial contours and fight against sagging.

The velvety formula is powered by niacinamide, meaning it can reduce the appearance of age spots and dark pigmentation. And containing SPF 30, it promises daily UV protection, which is just as important in winter as it is in summer.

Treating menopausal skin in winter

L'Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream was curated with mature and menopausal skin in mind – and it serves as a source of intense hydration and nourishment for faces that are struggling amid midlife changes. Its benefits are particularly pertinent in winter, as colder weather intensifies dryness, texture and dullness.

In fact, the Age Perfect range is one that makeup artists backstage at the brand’s annual fashion show reach for again and again. It’s fitting, considering the premise of the catwalk is to liberate women of all ages to be bold, diverse and unapologetic. Models this year included Jane Fonda, Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson.

What do the reviews say about L'Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream?

The collagen-enriched cream has hoards of fans, with many claiming you can “literally feel it tightening” their faces. One review reads: “My skin feels so much healthier, feels so much softer and has less wrinkles than before. I would definitely get some more, and recommend it to other people.”

Another buyer quipped: “I love this moisturiser – a little goes a long way. My skin felt hydrated and glowing after one use. The texture and appearance of my skin improved over the weeks of using this product. It looked brighter and healthier. The added SPF is a bonus.”

A third reviewed: “This is a fabulous product – so creamy on your face. I have noticed such a difference in my skin since I started using it. It has a very reasonable price, too. The scent is lovely; fresh and nourishing. I would totally recommend this product.”

L’Oréal Paris’ Age Perfect Serum Le Duo and Age Perfect Collagen Expert Day Cream available online and in-store at Boots.