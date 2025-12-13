Victoria Beckham's 'perfect' legs at 51 are down to applying face cream

Victoria Beckham looked beautiful in a dazzling mauve dress when she appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show on Tuesday, 9 December. The 51-year-old appeared relaxed and happy as she sat in the comedian's famous chair, looking the epitome of stylish in her ensemble, which was by her eponymous fashion brand.

Ahead of the show, the fashionista shared some snapshots of herself getting ready for her appearance, and she told her legions of Instagram followers that she had used an item from her beauty brand known as the 'The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator.'

© @victoriabeckham Victoria told Instagram fans that she uses a face product on her legs

VB showed herself wafting her hemline in order for the liquid product to dry after she had applied it to her legs, which made them appear perfect in texture and nothing short of flawless. Although the cream is intended for the face, the former Spice Girl quipped that she uses it all over her body too. Genius. Victoria also shared an 'after' shot, and we have to say, her legs have never looked better.

Is it beneficial to use a face product on your legs?

"Being a luxury bridal makeup specialist, I specifically work with my brides to ensure their body complements their makeup; they always want to look red-carpet ready at all times," award-winning makeup artist Philippa Louise tells HELLO!. "Using a face product, as Victoria has, makes the body look elevated and certainly more luxurious, bringing out the contours. When photographed, the treated skin will pick up the light beautifully," she explains.

Talented Philippa, who has worked with Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, added: "I think it's the final step that bridges skincare and styling, ensuring that the body looks as considered and luminous as the face."

David Beckham's wife used the 'Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator' by Victoria Beckham Beauty on her legs

Facts about Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria's beauty brand was founded by the former singer in 2019. In a previous interview with H! Fashion, the business mogul told our sister title, "I create what I can't find on the market."

© Netflix Victoria founded her makeup brand in 2019

When she introduced the brand to the world, she told her social media followers that the ingredients list was vital. "I have always been passionate about health and wellness, so it was really important to me that we developed products using only the cleanest, most sustainable ingredients possible, without compromising on high performance," she explained ahead of the launch.

© Instagram Harper has always supported her mother's beauty brand

Victoria also said that her 14-year-old daughter Harper is her biggest cheerleader and often raids her makeup bag. "I take it as a compliment," she quipped. "Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my 'FeatherFix' recently, I know we are onto a good thing."