Hailey Bieber announces major move away from States

Hailey Bieber is continuing her entrepreneurial global domination with her billion-dollar beauty brand, Rhode. The skincare mogul and her business partner Lauren Ratner announced they will be taking Rhode beyond North America. Next stop: the United Kingdom, with a Sephora launch set for November 10. Back in May, Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a $1 billion dollar deal that came only three years after Hailey debuted the company. Rhode made its North America debut at Sephora in September with a remarkable record-breaking success. The beauty brand raked in over $10 million in beauty sales at Sephora U.S. within the first 48 hours of its highly anticipated launch. According to YipitData, Rhode made up almost 40% of sales at Sephora on September 4 – the day of its debut – at the 2,000 stores and websites in the US and Canada.

It seems the team has its sights set on replicating their success in the United Kingdom, as Hailey revealed that the launch has already generated the highest number of customer sign-ups ever for a brand debut at Sephora U.K. "It’s exciting to see Rhode reach more people, and get it into more hands. Watching people have this IRL experience with the brand [at Sephora] has been super-fulfilling for me," the founder shared in an interview with WWD.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rho Hailey Bieber is launching Rhode in Sephora UK

She continued: "We have obviously been planning with Sephora for a really long time. You can anticipate and hope for how you want it to go, but you don’t really know until the launch, and you’re in there." Hailey added that the U.S Sephora launch "definitely exceeded everybody’s hopes and expectations".

© BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID Hailey sold her brand for $1 billion

Despite having sold her company to e.l.f. Beauty, Hailey has continued to serve as the chief creative officer of Rhode. "From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid make-up you can use every day," she shared during a statement at the time. "Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally."

Earlier this month, Hailey opened up about what she intends on doing with her billion-dollar fortune. "'I want to preserve that for my son's future," she shared during an interview with WSJ. Magazine for the Innovators issue. "It's an amount of money that I have not dealt with before, so I just want to be smart with it."