Hailey Bieber's mocha latte manicure goes with everything, and we found an identical colour

Hailey Bieber has once again set the de facto autumn beauty trend with her latest nail art. This time the supermodel, Rhode beauty founder, and let’s face it… manicure influencer has traded in her iconic donut nails for a more sophisticated yet equally eye-catching style: mocha latte nails.

Known for her impeccable taste and trendsetting abilities, has once again captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts worldwide with this chic and versatile nail trend which is guaranteed to suit almost every skin tone and is neutral enough to pair with most outfits.

The latte nails, brown but lighter than chocolate, inspired by the warm tones of a comforting cup of coffee, have quickly become the must-have nail look of the season. Hailey's ability to effortlessly blend style and creativity has made her a beacon of inspiration in the beauty industry. As the woman who introduced the world to glazed nails, she continues to push boundaries.

What makes Hailey's latest latte nails even more exciting is the accessibility for us mere mortals to replicate the look. Nails Inc boasts a nearly identical shade to the hue that Hailey used.

Caught in The Nude Nail Polish - Nails Inc.

The 'Caught in The Nude Nail Polish' by Nails Inc. in the shade Tulum Beach matches the warm, rich tones of Hailey's latte nails, allowing fangirls (aka us) to recreate her new signature look with ease. This vegan nail polish delivers high-quality colour, ensuring a durable and chip-resistant wear.

Hailey Bieber shared the photo of her nail hue (and adorable mug) on Instagram

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of nudist beaches around the world, this collection showcases a range of exquisite neutral shades. Elevating the nail polish experience, the formula is enhanced with nourishing AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) that provide essential skincare benefits.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber was seen arriving to the Rhode launch event during Paris Fashion Week on September 28

The 26-year-old is currently embracing a fashion phase dominated by warm coffee tones, perfectly complementing her latest lip tint shade named 'espresso'. She recently played host at a Paris Fashion Week soirée for her beauty brand, Rhode. For the occasion, she donned a stunning chocolate-hued bodycon mini dress featuring an ultra-wide scooped neckline. To complete the look, she paired the dress with tan-coloured slingback heels.

