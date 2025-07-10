7 beauty products Hailey Bieber loves that are on sale for Prime Day

As a beauty enthusiast and an expert shopper for HELLO!, there's a certain celebrity glow that always catches my eye, and one of them is Hailey Bieber's. Why? Well, whenever we reveal one of her beauty secrets, HELLO! readers just can’t get enough, from her "glazed donut" skin to her viral Rhode lip case.
So I made it my personal shopping mission to fill you in on Mrs Bieber's go-to beauty products. While her own Rhode line is amazing (and on my list because of her inclusive pocket blushes), I wanted to dig deeper into not just Rhode but also the other products the 28-year-old beauty guru swears by - you know, those holy grails she’s talked about everywhere from YouTube to Instagram. So I'll be covering everything from her concealer and skin tint to her "go to body combo". And don't worry, I'll be telling you her go-to Rhode products and shades, too.
There's some additional good news since we're in the midst of Amazon Prime Day - I found no fewer than seven of Hailey's must-haves in the Amazon sale.
- LOOPS Glow Gang Face Mask Set, $11.96 (SAVE 34%)
- Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream, $18.52 (SAVE 29%)
- Starface pimple patches, $10.48 (SAVE 30%)
- Cyklar Sensorial Body Wash, $29.75 (SAVE 15%)
- Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Freeze Gel, $18.20 (SAVE 30%)
- EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF46, $36.80 (SAVE 20%)
- Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Glow Wand, $155.90 (SAVE 17%)
Hailey's skincare and makeup philosophy
Hailey, who celebriated the billion dollar sale of Rhode to E.L.F earlier this year, never has been one to gatekeep her beauty philosophy.
“The most important step to me [in a routine] is always is the skin-care prep. I think it really helps with the way your makeup turns out and the way your makeup sits on the skin, she told Vogue.
In the same interivew she revealed that she likes to apply her foundation or tinted moisturizer in with her hands, blending it down to her neck. "I know a lot of people are weird about using their hands for makeup, but I just feel like I don’t get as nice of a natural finish when I don’t do it this way."
As she developed Rhode, she thought a lot about her personal perspective on beauty. "I wanted simplicity, I wanted easy — boom, boom, boom, three steps, and you're ready to go," she told PopSugar.
"I thought about how skin care applies to my life. I move around a lot, travel a lot — I have for the last 10 years — and I thought about I would need on the plane with me. What would be what I need when I'm in the sun, on vacation, at the gym? What are the ingredients I would want when I'm dehydrated? That's how I came up with each product."
Wondering where you can shop Hailey's already iconic skin care brand? It's not (yet?) available online at Ulta or Sephora, and although I spotted some products available on Amazon your best bet is to shop directly from Rhode.