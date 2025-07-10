Skip to main contentSkip to footer
7 beauty products Hailey Bieber loves that are on sale for Prime Day
hailey bieber wearing towel applying skincare.

Hailey Bieber's makeup and skincare buys for your next beauty shopping spree

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
As a beauty enthusiast and an expert shopper for HELLO!, there's a certain celebrity glow that always catches my eye, and one of them is Hailey Bieber's. Why? Well, whenever we reveal one of her beauty secrets, HELLO! readers just can’t get enough, from her "glazed donut" skin to her viral Rhode lip case.

So I made it my personal shopping mission to fill you in on Mrs Bieber's go-to beauty products. While her own Rhode line is amazing (and on my list because of her inclusive pocket blushes), I wanted to dig deeper into not just Rhode but also the other products the 28-year-old beauty guru swears by - you know, those holy grails she’s talked about everywhere from YouTube to Instagram.  So I'll be covering everything from her concealer and skin tint to her "go to body combo". And don't worry, I'll be telling you her go-to Rhode products and shades, too.

There's some additional good news since we're in the midst of Amazon Prime Day - I found no fewer than seven of Hailey's must-haves in the Amazon sale.

Hailey's skincare and makeup philosophy

Hailey, who celebriated the billion dollar sale of Rhode to E.L.F earlier this year, never has been one to gatekeep her beauty philosophy. 

“The most important step to me [in a routine] is always is the skin-care prep. I think it really helps with the way your makeup turns out and the way your makeup sits on the skin, she told Vogue

In the same interivew she revealed that she likes to apply her foundation or tinted moisturizer in with her hands, blending it down to her neck. "I know a lot of people are weird about using their hands for makeup, but I just feel like I don’t get as nice of a natural finish when I don’t do it this way."

As she developed Rhode, she thought a lot about her personal perspective on beauty. "I wanted simplicity, I wanted easy — boom, boom, boom, three steps, and you're ready to go," she told PopSugar. 

"I thought about how skin care applies to my life. I move around a lot, travel a lot — I have for the last 10 years — and I thought about I would need on the plane with me. What would be what I need when I'm in the sun, on vacation, at the gym? What are the ingredients I would want when I'm dehydrated? That's how I came up with each product."

Wondering where you can shop Hailey's already iconic skin care brand?  It's not (yet?) available online at Ulta or Sephora, and although I spotted some products available on Amazon your best bet is to shop directly from Rhode.

Hailey Bieber's go-to beauty products: Rhode and beyond

hailey bieber pink face mask

Her 'glazed donut' skin routine

On Instagram she shared how she keeps her skin calm and glowy. "Couldn't live without!" she wrote alongside a snap of a trio of glazed skin must-haves: Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream right beside her own Rhode Glazing Milk - a lightweight essence that calms skin - and intensive moisturizing Rhode Barrier Butter.

The model often shares her budget friendly skincare secrets on social media - like the $6 K-beauty Loops Double Take Hydrogel face mask which went viral when she wore it on Instagram, above.

Last but certainly not least, lets not forget her iconic Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment that fits perfectly into the viral Rhode phone case.

hailey bieber using a medicube skincare tool© TikTok / Hailey Bieber

Her skin-perfecting secret weapons

You wouldn't know it by her flawless skin but Hailey also takes steps to tackle, and prevent, blemishes, sun damage and other imperfections. 

One of her secrets is Medicube's Age-R H glow wand - upgraded to the Age-R Booster Pro device - which also went also viral after she used it on TikTok (above).

For protecting her skin, what's Hailey's sunscreen of choice? EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen. 

“A lot of sunscreens make my skin break out and this one has been my holy grail," she once revealed in a YouTube video for Elle. "I don't leave the house, ever, in the daytime without sunscreen. It's an absolute must for me.” 

And yes, even Hailey Bieber gets acne. In 2021 she revealed she uses Starface pimple patches -  the distinctive yellow star-shaped blemish-busters that became another viral hit. “They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out I will always sleep with one of these on,” she said.

hailey bieber and rhode phone case© Instagram / haileybieber

Her makeup must haves

If you want to copy Hailey you'll want to swap out yur heavy foundation for Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. Hailey said in a YouTube video that "it's light and hydrating, and it feels really buttery on the skin".

For concealer, go for Kosas Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer. "I just love that it's creamy and hydrating," and that it "leaves just this dewy finish on the skin," she told Vogue in 2022.

Keeping her brows simple, she is known to use Anastasia Brow Freeze Clear Brow Gel. “I’m really picky about my brow gel. The Anastasia one is my favorite.” she told Coveteur.

hailey bieber wearing string bikini bottoms in a selfie

Hailey’s ‘go-to body combo’

While you may or may not have Hailey's suoermodel figure, you can use her exact skin nourishing body treatments.

On Instagram, Hailey revealed her "go-to body combo": Cyklar Moisturizing Vanilla Verve Scented Body Serum and a rich firming cream she says she’s used about “15 jars of”, Naturium’s The Glow Getter Whipped Multi-Oil Body Butter, which costs less than $20.

Hailey Bieber putting on Rhode blush © Instagram / @haileybieber

Her Rhode lip and cheek favorites

Of course I have to mention Rhode as Hailey's own brand is her true go-to, developed to match her personal less is more philosophy. 

Among products and shades that she's used are Rhode Peptide Lip Shape lipliner in Twist and the Rhode Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl, both of which she wore along with NARS's Koh Rong eyeshadow palette for the 2025 Met Gala.

