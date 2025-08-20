I tried Hailey Bieber's ride or die $19 skincare product - and now I’m glowing like I summer in Malibu

Hailey Bieber always has the most amazing, glowing skin, so when I discovered she once raved about a product I knew I had stashed away in my beauty drawer, it was time to crack it open. Enter: Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Body Butter - a name almost as extra as its texture.

Earlier this summer, Hailey shared a photo of two beauty products on her Instagram Stories while getting ready for the Met Gala, calling it her "go to body combo". She went on to say that she'd been using the Naturium moisturizer since pregnancy, and has "probably gone through 15 jars of it at this point."

AT A GLANCE Hailey Bieber swears by Naturium's The Glow Getter Body Butter

I've tried it and can confirm it's a game-changer - super glowy, no glitter and non-greasy

At just $19/£22 it's also more affordable than many celebrity-loved beauty products

It always looked promising, but like a true beauty magpie, I got distracted. But if Hailey’s using it? I'm trying it. And oh, did it deliver.

This body butter is thick (like decadently whipped), but melts into your skin without leaving that sticky 'I can’t put clothes on yet' feeling. The finish is what got me - luminous, soft, healthy-looking skin with zero glitter. Just glow. As someone who loves a natural sheen over a fake shimmer, this was a win.

It honestly gave me model off-duty energy. It’s like your skin just had a big glass of water and a week in Ibiza. It's also a dream for prolonging fake tan, which as any pale girl will tell you, can be quite the mission.

The formula is loaded with ingredients that read like a wellness smoothie: plant-based oils (jojoba, coconut, argan), cupuaçu butter (a Brazilian fave for locking in moisture), and a side of vegan squalane for good measure. It smells clean and fresh with a hint of coconut, not overpowering but just elevated enough to make you feel expensive.

Of course, the Bieber effect is real. The product sold out almost instantly, but luckily Naturium keeps restocking. In a world where moisturisers are charging $80 for the privilege of being 'dewy', at $19 (or £22 in the UK) this feels like a win. No wonder it keeps selling out after going viral.

Customers are loving it too, with multiple reviews saying its super nourishing without being sticky, with one calling it "luxurious" and even "relaxing". Frankie Bridge is also a fan, including it in a line-up of her favourite body products during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday.

So, is this the secret to Hailey’s impossibly hydrated limbs? Having tried it, I'm convinced she does genuinely use it. It’s now front and centre on my bathroom shelf, and yes, I’ve already ordered a back up.